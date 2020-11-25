Holiday events adjust to pandemic restrictions

In downtown Belmont, the holidays officially begin with the Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m. This town tradition takes place in front of Belmont City Hall in historic downtown, inviting guests to peruse the Festival of Trees once the city is aglow. The third annual Festival of Trees returns in 2020 to Stowe Park. It features dozens of twinkling trees decorated by the local community. Guests at both events are asked to social distance and wear masks to keep themselves and others safe.

On Dec. 1, the parade tradition in Belmont gets a tiny twist to support a safe holiday season. Cruise Thru Christmas – Belmont Style will bring the best of the annual downtown parade to a health-minded pandemic environment. This year’s parade is a drive-thru event, encouraging families to decorate their cars and drive along the parade route to view spectacular, yet stationary floats and other entries. Attendees are asked to remain within their vehicles during this nontraditional parade.

“Christmastime is nothing short of magical in Belmont – a place where memory making and nostalgia are easily discovered by families every holiday season,” Hoffman said. “We’re decking the halls and we’re more than ready to welcome bright and smiling faces back to our streets, our garden pathways, our restaurants and our shops this year. Now, more than ever before, is a time to spread cheer, and we have plenty of festive cheer here in Belmont.”