Holiday meaningful to flight nurse-turned VA worker

Over the past 35-plus years, Nina Ramseur Warren has seen her career transition from serving her country as a flight nurse to continuing in health care at a Veterans Affairs clinic, tending to the needs of her fellow soldiers the entire way.
It’s safe to say that Veterans Day carries great importance for the U.S. Air Force retiree.
Warren, who has lived in Morganton since 2017, was born into a military family as her father, Henry Ramseur, is a U.S. Army veteran whose father served during World War I and whose three older brothers fought in World War II. So, fresh out of college after studying nursing at UNC-Greensboro, Warren enlisted in 1983 with hopes to see the world outside of her native Alexander County.
And she also carried with her the inspiration of her father and of a woman who had already taken a soldier’s path similar to one Warren had in mind.
“My father had been in the Army, so I knew it would be accepted and normal,” she said. “But I really went in just because I thought it would be a chance to travel and do things. And, there was a book, and I met the author and she was a Vietnam nurse. I remember thinking, ‘If I went in the military or the country went back to war, I’d want to serve.’ Her inspiration was part of that.”
As a newly enlisted second lieutenant in 1983, Warren first was stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base near Spokane, Washington. As a flight nurse, she was stationed at Rhein-Main Air Base in Frankfurt, Germany; Pope Army Airfield in North Carolina; Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Alabama; Duke Field/Eglin Air Force Base in Florida; and Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, where she retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2004.
During her Air Force career, she was deployed to Panama for Operation Just Cause, which lasted from December 1989 until January 1990, and to Saudi Arabia during the Gulf War for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm, which ran back-to-back from August 1990 through February 1991.
She earned various meritorious service and combat medals, and earned accolades for marksmanship.
“I was in an airplane as a flight nurse for the majority of my career,” Warren said. “I had at least 16 years as a flight nurse. It kept being fun, and that’s one thing, I think, that keeps anybody in a job. It was fun, and I kept getting new assignments. It just kept me in, for one. But what I enjoyed the most was the overseas flying.”
One of those overseas trips led to what was perhaps the biggest moment of Warren’s service.
“(My proudest moment) was during the Gulf War when we had a bunch of Iraqi soldiers onboard a C-130,” Warren said. “And here comes the CNN medical correspondent. He interviewed me, and I was on TV. It was just a fun moment that I’ll always remember.”
While her Air Force tenure was filled with fun moments, new challenges and accomplishments, there are always the difficult moments that test a soldier. For Warren, the hardest times were at Christmas and other holidays, which often came at a great distance from her family and she was never stationed particularly close to them.
Following her departure from the Air Force in 2004, Warren stayed close to the nation’s capital and to the United States government, still caring for others. Her post-military career eventually wound back near home, though continually serving her fellow servicemen and women.
“I was up in the D.C. area for about 12 years after that as a working civilian,” Warren said. “I was a government service employee at Fort Belvoir. I was still in nursing, and now I’m a nurse at the Hickory VA clinic after I worked in Asheville for about two years.”
Throughout the years, and especially since joining the V.A., Veterans Day has gained a deeper meaning for Warren, and she has come to appreciate those who served before, alongside and after her more than ever before.
“It’s come around, being almost 60 myself, now,” Warren said. “Working for the V.A. has opened my eyes more to the unsung heroes. Not myself, I’m speaking more of people who did things and I sit there bug-eyed listening to their stories. I appreciate the service the others. You appreciate that what’s made our country great is the people who served.
“To me, it’s an honor to work at the VA with some of the people who come in. We still see World War II veterans and a bunch of Vietnam veterans and a bunch of Korea veterans. I have to say, it makes you appreciate things being on both sides. It’s a time to look at people whether they served three years of 30 years. They wrote a blank check to the military that said, ‘I’m here to serve.’
“It makes you kind of proud that people are willing to step out there not knowing what risk they might come into.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
