Holiday meaningful to flight nurse-turned VA worker

Following her departure from the Air Force in 2004, Warren stayed close to the nation’s capital and to the United States government, still caring for others. Her post-military career eventually wound back near home, though continually serving her fellow servicemen and women.

“I was up in the D.C. area for about 12 years after that as a working civilian,” Warren said. “I was a government service employee at Fort Belvoir. I was still in nursing, and now I’m a nurse at the Hickory VA clinic after I worked in Asheville for about two years.”

Throughout the years, and especially since joining the V.A., Veterans Day has gained a deeper meaning for Warren, and she has come to appreciate those who served before, alongside and after her more than ever before.

“It’s come around, being almost 60 myself, now,” Warren said. “Working for the V.A. has opened my eyes more to the unsung heroes. Not myself, I’m speaking more of people who did things and I sit there bug-eyed listening to their stories. I appreciate the service the others. You appreciate that what’s made our country great is the people who served.