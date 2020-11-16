Holiday pop-up store to help nonprofits

Some local crafters have been busy making unique creations for a good cause.

The crafters, led by Catherine Turner and Susan Perry, are in the process of setting up a holiday pop-up store at Burke County United Way called “2020 With Love.” Turner is a former BCUW board member and was the one who proposed the idea of the store to raise funds for the organization, according to a previous News Herald article. The board approved the project.

As Turner and Perry shared their vision with other crafters and artisans, many asked if they could donate and become part of the venture.

“This tremendous response demonstrates county-wide support for the reach BCUW takes to provide assistance to populations of Burke County residents experiencing issues beyond their capacity to resolve -- many of which directly impact children and the elderly,” Turner said. “Some issues are immediate and considered a crisis, while others require a layering of services to remediate situational issues.”

She said the goal of the store is to raise at least $15,000 for BCUW to assist local nonprofits.