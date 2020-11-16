Holiday pop-up store to help nonprofits

Some local crafters have been busy making unique creations for a good cause.
The crafters, led by Catherine Turner and Susan Perry, are in the process of setting up a holiday pop-up store at Burke County United Way called “2020 With Love.” Turner is a former BCUW board member and was the one who proposed the idea of the store to raise funds for the organization, according to a previous News Herald article. The board approved the project.
As Turner and Perry shared their vision with other crafters and artisans, many asked if they could donate and become part of the venture.
“This tremendous response demonstrates county-wide support for the reach BCUW takes to provide assistance to populations of Burke County residents experiencing issues beyond their capacity to resolve -- many of which directly impact children and the elderly,” Turner said. “Some issues are immediate and considered a crisis, while others require a layering of services to remediate situational issues.”
She said the goal of the store is to raise at least $15,000 for BCUW to assist local nonprofits.
“One-hundred percent of the revenue, minus sales tax, goes directly to Burke County United Way in support of their Community Enhancement initiatives,” Turner said. “For this reason, “2020 With Love” offers a unique and different way to give. All items are new, and have been handmade and/or hand-embellished by local artisans. Items range from handmade quilts, to purple polar hand-crafted pieces, to forged steel, and other lovely hand-sewn or crafted items and range in price from $3 to $400.”
Support Local Journalism
Specific items for sale include wood furniture, a decorative ladder and pickets, quilts, table-runners, coasters, tote bags, snap-trays, wine bottle bags and “Mommie and Me” apron sets.
“Oak Hill Iron and Wood donated a beautiful, praying angel; Dr. Perry Beeson donated a hand-crafted bird-house; Betty Ann Wilson contributed her own style of Victorian-vintage accessory items, which have a magic about them; Adventures in Bloom donated two pair of earrings; Linda Joeckel donated hand-painted wood Christmas ornaments; and a team of couples, Martin and Beth Whitaker and Lloyd and Helen Wallace, decided to hand tie-dye masks and donate them - colorful and wonderful,” Turner said.
The store will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27, in the front portion of the BCUW office at 121 W. Union St. in downtown Morganton. Turner and Perry have transformed the storefront space into a small, cozy store filled with many useful and unique gifts.
“Facing Union Street, this space is fabulous for a small retail location and perfect for a pop-up,” Turner said. “Like neighboring retail shops, ‘2020 With Love’ offers exciting and creative merchandise. Quilts adorn the walls and stocking stuffer items abound. Weather permitting, an outdoor display of merchandise will be set up.”
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Wednesday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays through Saturday, Dec. 19.
Turner noted that “2020 With Love” will operate in accordance with city of Morganton guidelines for retail sales in the downtown business district, the Corporate United Way and with state and local sales tax guidelines. Shoppers also are welcome to make donations in addition to their purchases to help the group reach their fundraising goal.
“Purchase a gift for yourself or others, knowing that 100 percent of the revenue (minus sales tax) becomes a donation,” Turner said. “We are so proud of this unique initiative and sincerely hope Burke County residents will consider ‘2020 With Love’ a holiday shopping destination.”
To learn more about “2020 With Love” and the engaging ways BCUW contributes to the community, visit www.bcuw.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.