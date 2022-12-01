Holiday Spectacular coming to Lenoir

HICKORY — Western Piedmont Symphony (WPS), the professional orchestra of the western foothills of North Carolina, presents “Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular” on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir.

Led by Maestro Matthew Troy, the Western Piedmont Symphony will perform classic Christmas songs, seasonal movie music, and an electrifying array of family-favorite holiday hits along with featured guest artists tenor Jonathan Kaufman and guitarist Matt Sickels.

Western Piedmont Symphony “Foothills Pops: Holiday Spectacular” is sponsored by the Broyhill Family Foundation, the Bernhardt Furniture Foundation, Mike Johnson’s Hickory Toyota, Anonymous Angel, United Arts Council of Catawba County, and North Carolina Arts Council and presented in partnership with the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center.

Western Piedmont Symphony’s 2022-23 season — Experience the Music. Hear Your Story — expresses human stories and connections evident in each of the works or composers represented. The 58th season continues in 2023 with Masterworks: Poetry in Motion featuring guest artist vibraphonist Britton-René Collins on Saturday, Feb. 11; Chamber Classics with the John Salmon Jazz Trio on Saturday, Feb. 18; and more concerts return to the stage in March, April and May 2023. For more information about the Western Piedmont Symphony 2022-23 season of concerts and events, visit wpsymphony.org.

Foothills Pops tickets are $25-$45; students $10 (17 and younger or with valid student ID). Family holiday four-pack tickets (two adults and two children) are only $80. Purchase by visiting WPSymphony.org/Tickets, call 828-324-8603, or visit the WPS Box Office, located on the SALT Block at 243 Third Avenue NE, Hickory, N.C. 28601. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. The J.E. Broyhill Civic Center is located at 1913 Hickory Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645. Please note that all programs, artists, venues, prices and dates are subject to change.