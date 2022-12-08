Holiday treats coming to the stage

Those looking for fun, family entertainment for the holidays, the Hickory Community Theatre has three special events coming up, in addition to their mainstage musical, “The Drowsy Chaperone.”

First, there is the delightful comedy, “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” on stage Dec. 10 and 17 at 2:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre. It’s about the wild holiday adventures of a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl who just won’t take no for an answer, on their quest to find out why Santa missed their house last year. This is a joyful tribute to the holiday season, suitable for all ages and tickets are just $10.

On Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m., it’s “A Country Christmas.” This annual Christmas treat has become a tradition at HCT. Come and enjoy the songs that are guaranteed to put you into the Christmas spirit. This year Jackie and friends will present country music hits old and new, as well as popular Christmas songs for your enjoyment and entertainment. It’s a joyful evening for the whole family. Tickets are $25, with general admission seating.

Rounding out the season, comedian James Gregory returns for his annual New Year’s Eve show on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m., with all the charm and southern humor for which he’s known. For decades, the unforgettable caricature of veteran comedian James Gregory has stood grinning: his shirt untucked, his arms outstretched, a carefree welcome to a down-home, hilarious comedy experience. It’s storytelling at its best. The trademark caricature is the essence of humorist James Gregory’s comedy: rib-tickling reflections on life from the front porch. Reserved seat tickets are $60 each.

Also on stage before the holidays, HCT presents the frothy musical comedy “The Drowsy Chaperone” on Dec. 9-11 and 15-18 in the Jeffers Theatre. Showtimes on Fridays and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m., Sundays are 2:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

It’s a delightful, madcap romp that will definitely put you in the holiday spirit. Tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for students and youth 18 and under.

Tickets for all of these events are available online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by calling 828-328-2283.