 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Carolina Cooperative Extension News

Home contaminants may impact health

  • 0

Many different contaminants may be found in your home, including radon, lead paint, asbestos, tobacco smoke, carbon monoxide, mercury, pesticides and household chemicals. All of these contaminants have very scary side effects, so be vigilant in identifying what could harm your family.

Lead poisoning is one of the biggest health risks for children at home. Prior to 1978, lead was used in paint, water pipes, pottery and other consumer goods. Many older homes still have lead paint and lead in water pipes, or in old materials that contain lead. The EPA is a great resource to find a certified lead risk inspector if you are concerned about lead in your home.

Radon is an invisible, odorless and tasteless gas, with no immediate health symptoms, but breathing it over an extended period can produce a significant health risk to families. Indoor radon comes from the breakdown of uranium inside the earth that is leaked into the home environment and is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Simple test kits can reveal the amount of radon in any building. Visit the NC Radon Program to order a free testing kit or for additional information.

Brandi Silver headshot NC Cooperative Extension

Silver

Brandi Silver is the family and consumer sciences Extension agent for Burke County. Contact her at 828-764-9480 or bsilver@ncsu.edu. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension - Burke County Center is located at 130 Ammons Drive, Suite 2 in Morganton. For more information, visit burke.ces.ncsu.edu.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

World Cup 2022: Senegal's elite football training institutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert