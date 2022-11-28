Home contaminants may impact health

Many different contaminants may be found in your home, including radon, lead paint, asbestos, tobacco smoke, carbon monoxide, mercury, pesticides and household chemicals. All of these contaminants have very scary side effects, so be vigilant in identifying what could harm your family.

Lead poisoning is one of the biggest health risks for children at home. Prior to 1978, lead was used in paint, water pipes, pottery and other consumer goods. Many older homes still have lead paint and lead in water pipes, or in old materials that contain lead. The EPA is a great resource to find a certified lead risk inspector if you are concerned about lead in your home.

Radon is an invisible, odorless and tasteless gas, with no immediate health symptoms, but breathing it over an extended period can produce a significant health risk to families. Indoor radon comes from the breakdown of uranium inside the earth that is leaked into the home environment and is the second-leading cause of lung cancer in the United States. Simple test kits can reveal the amount of radon in any building. Visit the NC Radon Program to order a free testing kit or for additional information.