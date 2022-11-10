Home for Christmas Concert coming to Hudson

HUDSON — The 10th annual Home for Christmas Concert will be in the auditorium of the HUB Station, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson, on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10. Home for Christmas is produced and sponsored by Wind & Woods Productions and is directed by Keith Smith.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., with the concert to follow at 7:30 p.m. on both nights. The meal will be catered by Sims Country Barbecue and will consist of chicken, pork barbecue (you may have both), mixed beans, slaw, potato chips, corn fritter, peach cobbler, tea and water.

The vision for Home for Christmas was conceived by Smith to evoke people’s memories of their childhood Christmases. Many people, both singers and attendees, attest to the truth that each year this concert kicks off their Christmas season and puts them in the Christmas spirit.

The trio of RG Absher on hammered dulcimer, Bob Kogut on fiddle and Roberta Kogut on concertina and bass will entertain from 7:00 until 7:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m., the highly touted 50 voice choir will sing such favorites as “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” “Goin’ to Bethlehem,” “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen,” “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?” and “Candlelight Carol,” among other selections. One of the highlights of the evening will be a cleverly arranged piece called “Christmas in About 3 Minutes,” quoting 23 favorite Christmas carols in that short duration! Visitors to the stage will include the redeemed Ebenezer Scrooge, the Grinch, his dog, Max, and even a cameo by Scout and Jem from the recent Hudson play, “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Maddie Wilson will sing a piece as the Young Mary and Brian Clark will perform his signature selection, “Mary, Did You Know?”

Down the hall will be a Nativity display, with manger scenes from different countries around the world in a full array of artistic mediums. This will be a world class exhibit.

Three Doors Down will be open before the concert, at intermission and afterward, and you may purchase special seasonal drinks.

Tickets are $30 for the meal and the concert, $15 for the concert only. Tickets may be acquired by calling 828-322-3169 or by mailing a check to Wind & Woods Productions, 5490 Suttlemyre Lane, Hickory, NC 28601. Payment for tickets must be made by cash or check only. Checks should be made out to Wind & Woods Productions. All payments should be received by Monday, Dec. 5, to assure that enough meals will be provided. Seating is assigned and is on a first come, first served basis. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 11.

Proceeds from the concert will go toward next year’s concert, which will feature a chamber orchestra and sponsorship of free seating for underprivileged children who might not otherwise have the opportunity to see such an event.

If you have any further questions, call Smith at 828-322-3169.