Home repairs can help keep wildlife outside

Blocking off access points that lead under your home is also important. Pregnant foxes and skunks are attracted to the readymade shelter that crawlspaces provide. One of the most common complaints received by the staff at the NC Wildlife Helpline each spring is about foxes denning under porches, sheds and barns.

“By the time we get the call, usually someone is seeing a fox with its pups running around in the yard and they want the animals relocated,” Owens said. “Laws designed to prevent the spread of diseases, such as rabies, make relocating foxes and skunks illegal. We usually recommend alternatives like waiting a few weeks for the animals to leave on their own, or approved tactics that convince the animals to speed up that process. However, it would be great if these conflicts could be prevented in the first place.”

For climbing species, attics can be convenient shelter for raising young. Raccoons and squirrels will jump from overhanging tree limbs onto roofs, and if they find damaged shingles or siding, they may try to get inside. Winter is an excellent time to trim limbs and branches to no closer than six feet of any buildings. This will keep most climbing species in the trees and can also reduce potential building damage from falling or scratching branches.