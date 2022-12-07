Home sales fell across the Catawba Valley in October

CHARLOTTE — Catawba Valley region home sales declined in October, falling 15.5% year-over-year as 338 homes sold across Burke, Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. Inflation, resulting in higher interest rates along with tight inventory continued to hamper home sales which were also down 3% compared to September 2022. Year-to-date figures show the region has closed a little over 3,700 homes this year, which suggests sales are trending back to pre-pandemic levels.

Housing statistics included in this report are completed transactions that include single-family and condo/townhomes only, according to data from Canopy MLS.

Pending contract activity, which signals buyer demand, declined 20.7% in October, as 340 homes went under contract compared to 429 homes under contract during the previous year. Contract activity was down 10% when compared to contracts in September 2022, which means year-over-year sales will continue to be unsteady. Buyer interest and foot-traffic however, as seen through Canopy MLS showing reports, continues to be strong particularly in Newton, where listings are averaged eight showings (or buyers) per listing in October.

New listing activity continued to be hindered by falling seller confidence in October, with a 4.6% decline from 431 homes newly listed in October 2021, to 411 during the same period this year. However, when compared to September 2022 new listing activity experienced a 6% jump from 388.

Donna Austin, president of Catawba Valley Association of Realtors and a Realtor/broker with Coldwell Banker Boyd & Hassel Inc. said, “If there’s any silver-lining to declining sales and the slower market, it’s that small, subtle changes in new listing activity, like the month-over-month increase we had in October, will eventually help to replenish inventory, as well as cool price appreciation.”

Inventory at report time, showed 617 homes for sale, which is up 17.5 percent when compared to inventory this time last year. Months of supply also increased, by 30.8 percent year-over-year to 1.7 months of supply, compared to 1.3 months of supply in October 2021. This is the first year-over-year increase in supply in the four-county market since July 2014, when there were more than 3,000 homes for sale.

“Buyers need to understand that this is still a seller’s market and that we are long way from being a balanced market at six months of supply," Austin said. "Sellers however will need to reset their expectations and realize that the days of receiving more than asking prices are behind. Realtors® continue to be the consumers best resource for navigating the market and accessing programs and strategies for homebuying.”

Prices continued to rise in the region due to low inventory, both the median sales price ($261,000) and the average sales price ($307,939) rose 17 percent and 5.8 percent year-over-year respectively. The average list price rose 20.1 percent year-over-year to $343,897. Price appreciation recorded a slight uptick as the median sales price increased 4 percent when compared to September 2022, while the average sales price remained relatively stable with a. 0.3 percent decline from the prior month.

The original list price to sales price measure in October continued to dip in the buyer’s favor, to 96.4 percent, as sellers no longer receive all of their asking price like they did during the latter half of 2021. Days on market until sale however increased slightly, showing homes on market a bit longer in October, to 24 days from 23 day on market in October 2021.

Burke County home sales in October decreased 6.3% year-over-year as 74 homes sold versus 79 homes sold this time last year. Pending contract activity dipped 39.4% year-over-year as 63 homes went under contract versus 104 this time last year. New listings decreased 25% to 78 homes in October 2022, from 104 last year. Inventory at report time declined 11.9% year-over-year leaving 118 homes for sale or 1.6 months of supply. This time last year supply in Burke County hovered at 1.6 months of supply. The median sales price ($222,500) increased 4.5% and average sales price ($260,899) decreased by 13.9%. The average list price also rose (+13.7 percent) to $294,214. This brought the original list price to sales price measure to 95.1 percent, a 1.9% decrease in October 2022. This time last year the metric was 96.9%. Homes are still selling quickly, days on market decreased 3.7% in October 2022, showing homes averaging 26 days on market until sale compared to 27 days on market this time last year.

