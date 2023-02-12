A local organization invites people interested in the home-brewing scene to join them for an in-depth experience of craft beer.

Founded in 2001, The Catawba Lager and Ale Sampling Society consists of local men and women ages 21 and older with home-brewing aspirations, a love of craft brewed beer or both. Meetings are held monthly to taste and discuss members’ home-brewed beer and to sample craft versions of a revolving list of beer styles. Longview’s Advantage Beer and Wine Supplies, Hops and Grapes in Viewmont, and downtown Valdese’s Levee Brewery and Pub take turns hosting the meetings.

During the course of the year, CLASS covers a world of beers, from Czech pilsners and German lagers to English ales and American IPAs. From March through October each year, CLASS sponsors Home Brew Review, a monthly session with Olde Hickory brewer Steven Lyerly or one of his brewing associates.

“Constructive criticism provided at these small sessions typically proves helpful in improving homebrew recipes or brewing technique,” said member Bobby Bush. “It’s all about making a better beer with each brew.”

CLASS typically schedules a Beer Cruise – a bus trip to craft beer hotbeds like Charlotte, Asheville and the Greensboro-Winston-Salem corridor – for members, and often hosts a “Learn to Brew” day in conjunction with the National Home Brew Day each November. In December, CLASS organizes its biggest, most festive meeting of the year – a Christmas party and potluck dinner featuring appetizers, entrees, sides and desserts made with beer.

The group invites those interested to attend its next meeting, which will take place 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hops and Grapes at 2420 N. Center St., Hickory. The meeting will focus on Old Ales and Barleywine beers. For more information, visit classbeer.org or the “CLASS – Catawba Lager & Ale Sampling Society” Facebook page.