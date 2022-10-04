Homecoming queen and maid-of-honor named at Draughn homecoming From Staff Reports Oct 4, 2022 Oct 4, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Pictured are Homecoming Queen Joycelynn March and her mother, Juanna March. Submitted, TPS Photography Pictured are Homecoming Queen Joycelynn March and maid-of-honor Ellie Bartlett. Submitted, TPS Photography Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From Staff Reports Draughn High School named its homecoming queen at the homecoming game on Thursday, Sept. 29. Joycelynn March was crowned homecoming queen and Ellie Bartlett was named maid-of-honor. 0 Comments Tags Homecoming Queen School Maid Of Honor Draughn High School Ellie Bartlett Crown Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular 1 killed, multiple people injured in Thursday crash in Connelly Springs CONNELLY SPRINGS -- One person is dead and several others are injured after a three-vehicle crash in eastern Burke County. Woman dead, 4 others injured in 3-car crash CONNELLY SPRINGS — A woman was killed and four others, including two children, were injured in a three-car crash Thursday. Man in custody after shooting, 1 airlifted A man was seriously injured after a shooting off Hopewell Road late Sunday. Man charged, victim stable after Sunday night shooting A man has been charged and another is stable after a Sunday evening shooting. 2 seriously injured after crash with truck carrying chickens Two people were seriously injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling live chickens Tuesday afternoon. Hurricane Ian expected to bring up to 6 inches of rain to Burke As Hurricane Ian barrels into Florida, North Carolina emergency management officials were busy getting prepared for whatever the state may see… Prosecutor: Woman admitted to hitting child with brass knuckles When asked about another child she was accused of abusing, the woman told investigators she "tore that (expletive) up" to correct bad behaviors, a prosecutor said during court Monday. County, town declares state of emergency ahead of Ian remnants Ahead of what is now Tropical Storm Ian, Burke County and the town of Valdese declared states of emergency on Thursday afternoon. CDC: Burke in high COVID-19 community level spread COVID-19 is still lingering around and Burke County now has a high level of community spread. Burke County Public Schools to hold remote day Friday in anticipation of storm impact Burke County Public Schools will hold a remote day for students Friday, Sept. 30 in anticipation of Hurricane Ian's impact on the area. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Senegalese fishermen take processing factory to court Must see! Drone pilot captures video of volcano inches away from eruption Must see! Drone pilot captures video of volcano inches away from eruption Florida's island dwellers continue to dig out from Ian Florida's island dwellers continue to dig out from Ian Ukraine war: EU divided on welcoming Russian military deserters Ukraine war: EU divided on welcoming Russian military deserters