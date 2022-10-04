 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homecoming queen and maid-of-honor named at Draughn homecoming

  • Updated
  • 0

Draughn High School named its homecoming queen at the homecoming game on Thursday, Sept. 29. Joycelynn March was crowned homecoming queen and Ellie Bartlett was named maid-of-honor.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Senegalese fishermen take processing factory to court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert