Homegrown honey? Maybe, maybe not

When buying from a retail outlet, the label can provide valuable information about your honey and its origin. The label might have an NC honey producer’s name on it, but look to see if it says “packaged in NC.” If this is the case, the honey could have come from an outside source, but re-packaged once it gets to a commercial honey seller. Graded honey, which is mostly what is found in grocery stores, is almost always foreign honey. It will have the country of origin on the label, but that isn’t always accurate. Honey that has been highly filtered has no pollen left in it, which makes its country of origin untraceable. Some countries have traces of antibiotics in their honey. Another clue is the price. If the price is considerably lower than most other honey, it is probably not pure and is probably from a foreign source. Federal law states that honey is only required to have the weight in ounces and grams listed and the name and address of the producer.