Homeowners in Icard Fire’s district could see lowered insurance rates

ICARD — Homeowners in Icard Township Fire Rescue’s service area could see lower insurance rates in the new year.

The department is celebrating a better ISO-rating awarded by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Icard Fire Chief Brand Lingerfelt told The News Herald improving the rating is something the department works on daily.

“Even though it’s on a five to seven year rotation, it’s something we work on daily,” Lingerfelt said. “Everything we do from how we answer the calls, how the members respond to the calls, how we do when we get there. Once we’re finished, all the documentation and everything that goes into it.”

He said the department’s new station, which is right off Interstate 40 Exit 116, played a big part in the department’s new rating.

“With the new station in Icard, all the homeowners in our district are now within five road miles of a fire station,” Lingerfelt said.

Another contributing factor is the department’s collaboration with the local water provider to have more fire hydrants installed.

“Being able to work closely with Icard Township Water Corporation, 93% of our homeowners are within 1,000 feet of a fire hydrant,” Lingerfelt said.

The new rating will take effect Feb. 1, and it should mean lower homeowners insurance rates for people with property in the department’s district. He said people should make sure to call their insurance agency, especially those in the southern end of the district like the Miller Bridge Road and Mount Hebron Avenue areas.

“Thanks to all members of the department, from the newest members to the board of directors,” Lingerfelt said. “Thanks for their dedication, professionalism, and providing the service for our community.”

In a news release from the NCOSFM, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey commended Lingerfelt and his department for the work they put in to achieve the new rating.

“I’d like to congratulate Chief Lingerfelt for the department’s performance and for the hard work of all the department members,” Causey said in the release. “The citizens … of these districts should rest easy knowing they have a fine group of firefighters protecting them and their property in case of an emergency.”

Anyone with questions about the new rating can call the department at 828-397-6400.