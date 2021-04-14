Homeowners should check for bats before roosting season

RALEIGH – If you suspect bats may be living in your home, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is asking that you relocate them responsibility before pup rearing season begins on May 1. Bat scat, called guano, is the most obvious indication that bats may be living in the gable vents, behind a shutter or in another nook around the outside or inside your home. If they’re getting inside, a licensed wildlife control agent can safely evict them for you. You can find a list of licensed professionals by visiting ncwildlife.org.

Bats hibernate or migrate south during the winter, which is why you may only start to see them now. They are ecologically and economically valuable, providing free pest control as they nearly devour their own body weight in insects nightly. Their appetite increases even more during pup-rearing season, which runs May 1 to July 31 across North Carolina.

“Young bats are flightless for three to four weeks after birth and depend on their mother for survival during that time,” said Katherine Etchison, wildlife diversity biologist with the commission. “If a homeowner waits until May to install an eviction device on the opening that the bats have used to get to their roost, female bats will not be able to get to their young, leaving the pups to starve to death or try to find other ways to escape, including entering the homeowner’s living space.”