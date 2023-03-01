Andrew is only 8, but he already has several years of experience learning Latin vocabulary words.

And he’s not the only one. Every Monday morning, between 80 and 100 local homeschool students converge on Burkemont Baptist Church in Morganton for Classical Conversations (CC).

“They actually start learning the vocabulary words in Pre-K,” said Kelly Harmon, Andrew’s mother. “They learn them through songs …(It’s) how CC does things, having them memorize things early, then when they go to learn it’s much easier because they have a foundation.”

Classical Conversations is only one of several groups that have popped up in Burke County to help facilitate local parents, like Harmon, who have turned to homeschooling in recent years. Harmon’s family is part of a larger trend that has been brewing in Burke County and nationwide for years.

Between 2009 and 2019, the number of homeschools in Burke County nearly doubled, going from 480 to 838. These numbers are just a microcosm, as statewide and nationwide numbers show similar growth trends for the same period.

In addition to CC at Burkemont, there is the Foothills Christian Co-op at East Valdese Baptist Church. There, around 70 students from pre-kindergarten through high school meet for three hours every Thursday. In Drexel, there is another Classical Conversations group every week, as well as several other smaller groups and co-ops throughout Burke County.

For Harmon, who has been homeschooling for more than a decade, co-ops are a critical resource to help her educate her children. This is especially true now that her oldest son is preparing to enter high school.

She said she and other co-op parents pool their academic resources, teaching classes in areas they specialize in, so everyone does not need to be an expert on everything.

“When the classes start to get really difficult and when they require a lot more time and energy out of parents, the co-op really helps,” Harmon said.

Foothills has even turned to a retired public school teacher to help with science classes.

“He rotates teaching physical science and biology,” Harmon said. “Next year, I have an upcoming ninth grader and I’m really looking forward to him getting help from an expert, which will take a load off of me.”

She said the co-op is also a big help with socialization.

“I feel like the number one question is, ‘we’re so worried the kids aren’t going to be socialized,’” Harmon said. “As a homeschooler, you can be as socialized as you want, or as hermit-like as you want. Our biggest problem is that we do too much.”

A pandemic-era boom

For Leigh Ann Bradley, homeschool was initially an opportunity to help her son navigate the craziness of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

“I didn’t want him, as a kindergartener, to have to wear a mask all day, to not be able to interact with other students in center activities and the social distancing,” she said. “I just felt like maybe it would instill a fear in him that would normally not be there.”

So Bradley quit her job as a nurse and started homeschooling. In Burke County and across the state, thousands of parents did the same in 2020 and 2021, and as a result, the number of homeschools in North Carolina spiked by more than 15%.

Since reaching these pandemic highs, North Carolina has lost more than 12% of its homeschools, but Bradley’s was not among them. She said even though many of her initial pandemic-related anxieties have been eased as lockdowns came to an end and COVID-era restrictions were relaxed, she has found homeschooling is the right fit for her and her children.

“It has been a great move for our family,” she said. “I get to teach my children about the creation and the world around them with God being in the center. He’s in the center of everything we do and that’s not something that’s available within the public school system.”

Though once embedded in the movement, religious reasons, like the ones cited by Bradley, are still common these day, but far from ubiquitous. Twenty years ago, 69.2% of homeschools registered with the state of North Carolina were religious in nature. By last year, that number had dipped below 53%.

A wealth of options

If the reasons parents choose to homeschool are varied, the methods and programs they employ are even more so. In Burke County, some mostly go it alone, while others, like Harmon, wonder if they’re involved in too many different groups.

There are more options than most homeschool parents can keep track of when it comes to curriculum. Classical Conversations, for example, is a rigorous program built around the classical education movement, which focuses on preparing students to become independent learners by high school.

“It’s teaching them more independence and how to survive in the real world,” Harmon said. “I’m getting so excited because I have an eighth-grade son who is almost independent now and can almost teach himself.”

The Foothills Co-op, on the other hand, is a distinctly Christian group. It is also much looser than CC and designed to focus more on enrichment and socialization. There are plenty of smaller groups and co-ops, too. One of those is called Wild and Free.

Wild and Free is another national movement, which according to its website, focuses on nature and exploration to help children learn by “experiencing the wonder of childhood.”

Harmon also said there has been tremendous growth of new digital resources and online opportunities developed in recent years. She said things like The North Carolina Cyber Academy and other online schools, camps and programs are making it easier than ever for parents to give their children a high-quality education at home.