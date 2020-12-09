Honda dealer trying to fill 2 cars by Saturday cutoff

Morganton Honda has two vehicles that need a fill-up — but not with gasoline.

Ahead of Saturday’s cutoff date, the local dealership is making a final push to get a couple of automobiles on its showroom floor fully loaded with Christmas gifts as part of its Toys for Tots drive.

“We’re a Toys for Tots drop-off location and we have a lot of toys here now, but we want to push to get as many toys as we can,” said Chesnee Hibbard, who works in marketing for Morganton Honda. “We have two cars set up — one of them is a Civic Sport and the back end of it is filled with toys, then we have a Ridgeline, as well, that’s filling up.”

Hibbard said Honda of the Carolinas dealers all are drop-off locations and there are television commercials advertising that, but she said that people who donate toys will be helping children local to the area.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Toys for Tots goes to local communities,” Hibbard said. “I know with the pandemic, a lot of people are suffering.”

That just adds to the importance of the cause for the employees at the dealership, which also receives support for the initiative from happy Honda owners, Hibbard said.