Horticulturalist to share garden wisdom, tips

A local horticulturalist will share decades of gardening wisdom in a free upcoming presentation.

The History Museum of Burke County will welcome Donna Teasley, consumer horticulture agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension – Burke County Center, who will present a program called, “Garden Myths: Facts, Fiction or Grandma,” at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 23, at the museum as part of its “Coffee at the Museum” series.

“The program takes the audience on an entertaining walk down memory lane as I talk about my grandmother’s gardening methods,” Teasley said. “She raised eight children as a widow during the Depression, and her garden was her lifeline, and also of my aunts and uncles. She lived with us, and as a child, I was her garden helper. She taught me a lot in those years, and I still like sharing them with others and hearing about their experiences.”

Teasley has served as the consumer horticulture agent in Burke County for the past 20 years. She supervises the Extension Master Gardener volunteer program and the Burke County Beekeepers’ Association. She also is the Burke County pesticides coordinator and advisor to the Morganton Farmers Market.

“I work with homeowners around the county, helping them with their home gardening challenges and presenting garden-related programs throughout the year,” she said.

She encouraged people to attend the presentation to hear an entertaining blend of science and storytelling.

“Were Grandma’s methods fact or fiction?” Teasley said. “We’ll find out as we look at gardening techniques and beliefs throughout history. I love to hear about things the audience’s family members have taught them also.”

Refreshments will be served at the event, and the museum will follow all recommended COVID-19 safety protocols. For more information, contact the museum at 828-437-1777.

Staff writer Tammie Gercken can be reached at tgercken@morganton.com.