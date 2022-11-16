Hospice agency launches veteran-focused podcast

VALDESE — The local hospice agency Amorem is following through on its commitment to honoring veterans with the launch of a new podcast.

Amorem’s community engagement team recently announced the creation of “Veteran Voices,” a podcast series that introduces stories from veteran patients, volunteers, staff and family members within the Amorem community.

The goal of the podcasts is “to provide veterans and their families with a platform on which they can share their stories.”

“‘Veteran Voices’ allows the military community and public to share a vulnerable and open space with one another,” said Molly Fitzgerald, marketing specialist at Amorem, which was formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. “It provides room for laughter, tears and above all, empathy for those who have nobly served our country, as few honestly understand the complexities of our veterans’ service.”

Six stories are available for listening on the agency’s YouTube channel.

“A new story will be added each month for a year as we continue to honor the veterans that we have the privilege to know,” Fitzgerald said. “Team members are committed to honor those who made the ultimate and selfless sacrifice to defend our freedom. Amorem teams work diligently to ensure that the organization remains a sanctuary where veterans can access the care, resources and support they deserve. As a community, we can listen to these stories to honor and commemorate the veterans who are in our own communities. We have archived the voices of our veterans so that they may always be honored and never be forgotten.”

Amorem gratefully recognizes the sacrifices that veterans have made in defense of freedom. Honoring the nation’s veterans includes supporting them throughout their entire lives, especially at the end of life. The hospice agency makes an effort to provide volunteers who are veterans to hospice patients who also have served the country. This brings a special perspective that helps relate to the end-of-life needs that are unique to veterans. Amorem addresses these needs through its “We Honor Veterans” program offering individualized support for veterans who are taken under its care.

“Our veterans mean so much to us,” Fitzgerald said. “Join us today in taking the time to listen and learn through our ‘Veteran Voices’ project,” says Fitzgerald. “Thank you, veterans. We love you and we are so glad that you are here with us today.”

If you are a veteran interested in supporting other veterans through our Veterans Honoring Veterans program, visit www.amoremsupport.org/volunteer or contact Cyndi Akins, Megan Parillo, Lorie Fidler or Crystal Burch at 828-754-0101.

To listen to Amorem’s Veteran Voices podcasts, visit Amorem’s YouTube channel.