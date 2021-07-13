Hospice agency names new CEO

HICKORY -- The Carolina Caring board of directors has announced the appointment of Dana Killian, MBA, as interim CEO.

She will take over for the nonprofit’s president and well-known leader, David W. Cook, as he takes a position with Kentucky-based Hosparus Health and will work alongside him until his last day, Aug 27. In the coming months, Carolina Caring will launch a nationwide search for Cook’s permanent replacement.

With deep roots in the Carolinas, Killian’s appointment follows her many successes at Carolina Caring as senior vice president of strategic and community development, where she has played a key role in the growth of the organization by increasing engagement with community partners and expanding access to care through innovative partnerships.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Carolina Caring's mission forward," Killian said. "Dave Cook has been an amazing mentor, and my goal is to continue his work of nurturing our culture of engaged workers and partnering with community organizations to expand access to care."