Hospice agency names new CEO

HICKORY -- The Carolina Caring board of directors has announced the appointment of Dana Killian, MBA, as interim CEO.
She will take over for the nonprofit’s president and well-known leader, David W. Cook, as he takes a position with Kentucky-based Hosparus Health and will work alongside him until his last day, Aug 27. In the coming months, Carolina Caring will launch a nationwide search for Cook’s permanent replacement.
With deep roots in the Carolinas, Killian’s appointment follows her many successes at Carolina Caring as senior vice president of strategic and community development, where she has played a key role in the growth of the organization by increasing engagement with community partners and expanding access to care through innovative partnerships.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Carolina Caring's mission forward," Killian said. "Dave Cook has been an amazing mentor, and my goal is to continue his work of nurturing our culture of engaged workers and partnering with community organizations to expand access to care."
Previously, Killian worked for Frye Regional Medical Center, where she served as vice president of business development, leading the company’s growth and outreach efforts. In addition, she worked with Duke LifePoint to spearhead several CMS population health and value-based programs, including Accountable Care Organizations and the Bundled Payment Program.
“While the announcement of Dave Cook’s departure and opportunity to return to his hometown is bittersweet, we are pleased that Dana Killian will serve as Carolina Caring’s interim CEO,” said Darrell Johnson, Carolina Caring’s board chair. “This newly appointed leader brings a wealth of experience in senior management roles that will undoubtedly continue to move our organization in a positive direction.”