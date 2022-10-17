Hospice agency receives matching grant for patient care unit

BANNER ELK -- Amorem, formerly Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, recently received a $50,000 matching grant from the High Country Charitable Foundation.

The HCCF was the first to make a pledge last fall toward Amorem’s capital campaign to build a patient care unit in the High Country. Through different named opportunities for Avery County families and individuals, along with general contributions to the campaign, the match was made.

“We appreciate the foundation’s support in being the first to take the step toward the completion of this important project,” said Kerri McFalls, vice president of community engagement for Amorem. “The impact of the foundation’s gift will live on for many years as patients and families utilize the patient care unit on Moonstruck Lane in Boone.”

The HCCF is committed to raising funds, along with donating time and talent, to meet the needs of their neighbors. The foundation operates with integrity and transparency with the goal of generating the biggest impact for the community.

“We can all make a difference, and there are so many ways,” representatives with HCCF said. “We need to keep our eyes open for the opportunities put in front of us, no matter how small, and accept every chance that we have to do something good.”

Amorem has raised more than $4.3 million toward its High Country capital campaign. The new patient care unit will have seven beds with a full-time local staff dedicated to providing compassionate end-of-life care for residents of Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.

“It is overwhelming to see the impact that our community has had on this meaningful campaign,” said Jake Benfield, director of development for Amorem. “We are honored by the support that we are receiving toward our capital campaign.”