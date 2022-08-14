Hospice agency remembers nursing assistant

Amorem, the hospice agency formed from the merger of Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, is celebrating the life of a special team member.

Tammy Jordan worked as a certified nursing assistant with Amorem’s High Country team in Boone for six years before dying from complications from COVID-19 in August of 2021, according to Lisa Caviness, the agency’s public relations coordinator.

Jordan was recognized posthumously Aug. 2 as an inaugural “Care as It Should Be” award recipient by Teleios Collaborative Network. TCN supports nonprofit hospices and serious illness programs to leverage best practices, achieve economies of scale and collaborate in ways that better prepare each agency to participate in emerging alternative payment models and advance their charitable missions.

“Tammy embodied the philosophy of hospice and palliative medicine, but her peers would say her delivery of care was so much more,” Caviness said. “Tammy’s visits weren’t task oriented – they were mission driven. The spirit and compassion she brought to each patient and family visit elevated the care they received. She brought joy, peace and comfort.”

Carol Smith, Amorem’s vice president of the High Country service area, agreed.

“Tammy always went above and beyond for her patients and families,” Smith said.

Jody Davis, Amorem’s lead CNA in the High Country, also was Jordan’s best friend.

“Tammy loved her job, and she loved all her patients,” Davis said. “But one patient in Ashe County stands out the most. She just spoiled her. She was always bringing her favorite candy and drinks to her weekly – just to see her smile.”

Her dedication to care and compassion was evident not only with patients and families she served, but with those she served with as well.

“Tammy knew if her teammates felt appreciated, valued and cared for, that those patients and families they served would receive the best care,” Caviness said.

Smith reflected on Jordan’s demeanor with staff members.

“She was such a giving and supportive part of the High Country team,” Smith said. “She was always supportive of her teammates and an advocate for our patients. Her smile would light up the room, and she made me feel like a valued team member from the first time I walked in the door.”

Caviness said when Jordan contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized, her work family was crushed and worried. Each day, they prayed for her and her family.

“Despite her illness, and in true Tammy fashion, she encouraged her work family to keep their patients and each other at the forefront,” Caviness said. “Tammy fought hard, but her illness progressed. She passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2021.”

Even though it’s been one year since the Amorem - High Country team lost Jordan, her spirit drives them each day to deliver the best care possible to the families they serve.

“Tammy was a rock star among us,” said Cathy Swanson, CEO of Amorem. “She provided excellent care, loved her patients and her patients loved her. We loved Tammy and treasure the time she was a part of our team – our Amorem family.”