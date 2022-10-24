Hospice agency voted best in surveys

Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, was voted Best Hospice in the Best of Burke County survey and the Best of Caldwell County survey.

“We are honored to provide excellent serious illness and end-of-life care to the residents of the Caldwell and Burke service areas for more than 40 years, said Cathy Swanson, Amorem CEO.

“We began as your community-owned, nonprofit provider and remain the same today. Thank you for voting Amorem as the best.”

Amorem has provided quality, thoughtful, loving care to patients and support to their families in the Burke and Caldwell service areas with the commitment to serve the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of patients and families.

“We take great pride in providing compassionate care and quality services to those in our communities,” said Laura Anderson, vice-president of the Burke service area of Amorem. “Our team recognizes the beauty of each individual’s journey and the privilege it is to walk alongside our patients and their families. It is an honor to support the citizens of our communities during such a sacred time.”

The hospice agency aims to honorably serve the Burke and Caldwell communities, transform the way people view and experience serious illness and end-of-life care and foster a culture of compassionate, innovative care.

“Amorem is grateful to the Burke and Caldwell communities for voting the organization as the best hospice provider in both counties,” said Molly Fitzgerald, marketing specialist with Amorem.

To learn more about Amorem or to make a hospice or palliative care referral, visit www.amoremsupport.org or call 828-754-0101.