Hospice agency welcomes marketing specialist

VALDESE — Amorem, formerly Burke Hospice and Palliative Care and Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, has welcomed marketing specialist Molly Fitzgerald to its community engagement team.

“I had been seeking a team that supported professional growth, creative collaboration and who really stood behind their mission,” Fitzgerald said. “I knew that I had found exactly that when I met the community engagement team at Amorem.”

Fitzgerald earned a Bachelor of Arts in communications with a focus in journalism and a minor in creative writing from High Point University in May 2020. She has a passion for multimedia storytelling and has hit the ground running to share Amorem stories with the community.

“Molly is a breath of fresh air and a valuable addition to Amorem’s community engagement team,” said Kerri McFalls, vice president of community engagement for the hospice agency. “Driven by her passion to share the stories of Amorem’s excellent care, she has already implemented several new, innovative marketing programs and initiatives. Her creative skills and talents couple well with our department, and we feel fortunate to have her on the team.”

Fitzgerald’s role at Amorem involves conducting education campaigns to reach goals, publishing social media content to engage with the community, writing regular press releases and establishing special projects that enrich Amorem’s mission and community outreach goals. She and the community engagement team aim to educate the community, referral sources and patients and families on the services provided by the agency to connect resources with those who need them.

“I am grateful to be in the unique position to share the stories of our organization, staff, volunteers and patients,” Fitzgerald said. “It is nothing short of an honor.”

To learn more about Amorem services and events, visit www.amoremsupport.org.