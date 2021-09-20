 Skip to main content
Hospice receives national recognition
Carolina Caring

HICKORY -- For the third year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring, a leading serious illness care provider, as one of Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The nonprofit organization has continued to rise in the rankings, taking the fourth spot on this year’s distinguished list as the highest ranked serious illness care provider in 2021, reflecting its ongoing commitment to employee engagement and satisfaction. Carolina Caring ranked fifth last year.

“We are thrilled to be named among top-ranking employers in the healthcare industry nationwide," said Dana Killian, interim CEO of Carolina Caring. “We are so proud of this achievement and encouraged that our staff voiced their support of our organization during one of the most challenging times in health care. We remain focused on making our employees a top priority so they can continue to deliver world-class care to our patients and families.”

Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the health care industry throughout the US. Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“The health care workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half,” said Aurora Aguilar, editor of Modern Healthcare. “In high-performing and successful teams, it’s important to regard employees’ well-being and acknowledge their contributions and dedication. We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce.”

Carolina Caring’s ranking was announced during the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala, which took place on Thursday, Sept. 16. For more about Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work in Healthcare and to view this year’s listing, visit ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork.

