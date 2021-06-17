Hospice volunteers win award for phone program

Two local volunteers have been recognized for their work caring for patients with terminal illnesses.
Jo Kioski and Connie Berry, volunteers for Burke Hospice and Palliative Care (now called Amorem), jointly received a 2021 North Carolina Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for their service to the hospice organization.
The governor’s office recognizes volunteers from across the state each year with the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards program. The locally based organization Volunteer Burke receives nominations for the awards from the community and chooses 10 nominations to send to the governor’s office, according to Paige Pitts, Volunteer Burke coordinator.
“A statewide panel reviews and evaluates all these nominations to determine the award recipients,” Pitts said.
Kioski and Berry participate in the agency’s “tuck-in” program, in which volunteers call patients and their caregivers at the end of each week to make sure they have everything they need for the weekend.
“They have been making these calls for over three years, providing a kind, caring voice and point of contact for patients and families during this challenging time, as families cope with life-limiting illness,” their nomination reads. “Jo and Connie have a gift of helping, caring and listening to hospice patients and families during this most challenging time in their hospice journey.”
The pair was nominated by Merri Rudisill, director of volunteer and retail services at the hospice organization.
“When I made the call to suspend them from volunteering, they both talked it through and came up with another plan to continue making these important phone calls,” Rudisill said. “It meant so much to both of them to continue helping us here at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care through the pandemic.”
Kioski worked as an insurance underwriter and a customer sales/service representative in positions around the country over her career.
“My passion for service began early in childhood, when I watched my grandparents open their home as foster parents, as well as providing a home to an elderly gentleman, although no relation to us,” Kioski said. “When I was 11 years old, my mother became ill, so it was natural that my two sisters and myself took different times during our lives caring for my mother.”
Before retiring to North Carolina, she volunteered with a recreational program for mentally disabled individuals and with Special Olympics. She and her husband, Jim, also volunteered with their church.
Kioski became acquainted with hospice care when she heard about a friend’s volunteer experiences with a hospice organization.
“It was then that I saw the value of Hospice in helping both loved ones and their caregivers during their final life's journey,” she said. “As a result of that experience, both Jim and I felt drawn to volunteer for this valuable program.”
Berry worked as a secretary/customer service representative for most of her career, including as a church secretary.
“Along with the normal paperwork, a church secretary deals with people who have lost a loved one, someone needing financial assistance or just provide a friendly voice to a lonely person,” she said. “I feel that working as a church secretary helped prepare me for hospice volunteer work.”
She began volunteering at Burke Hospice after she retired.
“Both of my parents were under hospice care before they passed away, so my sister and I were aware of the wonderful, caring treatment they both received,” Berry said. “I feel this influenced my decision to volunteer.”
Kioski helped to start the phone call project at Burke Hospice when she began volunteering there.
“At that time, there wasn't an official 'tuck-in' program active for Burke County, so with my volunteer coordinator's blessing and assistance, I helped her bring her longtime wish of a tuck-in program to reality,” Kioski said.
Berry explained why they continued to offer the service during the pandemic.
“We were a link to the outside world, a friendly voice that would call every week,” Berry said. “If you are the caregiver to a seriously ill person, you are with them 24/7. A telephone call gives this caregiver a few minutes to have a conversation that sometimes may not revolve around illness. I have experienced this myself talking with caregivers. We have laughed, talked about the restrictions of the past shutdown and sometimes cried.”
Kioski elaborated.
“Over the years I have learned that the person who is walking their last life journey, as well as their caregiver(s), are isolated just by their situation,” Kioski said. “Our weekly call is sometimes the only contact with a person other than their nurse, social worker or chaplain. With the pandemic, this isolation has been greater, especially since other valuable hospice programs have been suspended until further notice. Connie and I felt that the weekly calls was something easy to do from our home, and it gave us something positive to do during a very difficult time.
“Connie and I believe that those we talk to are more than their diagnosis, so while we do a wellness check each week, we feel it is important to take time to visit with those we call, either patient or caregiver. As a result, I have met many wonderful people and heard so many beautiful life stories during my tenure. It has been truly a blessing.”
Berry agreed.
“Hospice is a wonderful organization that provides a much-needed service,” Berry said. “My life has been enriched by the friendships I have made, the conversations I have had and the love I have seen during the several years I have been a hospice volunteer.”
They are both proud to be recognized with the award.
“I am honored to accept this reward on behalf of all those dedicated staff and volunteers who give their time and talents to hospice daily,” Kioski said. “Everyone I've met at Burke Hospice has a level of compassion and caring that is exemplary. You can tell that those working for hospice have a ministry, and they uplift everyone they meet.”
Berry echoed her thoughts.
“I am very honored to receive this award, because it is given for something I love doing,” Berry said. “Being a Hospice volunteer has opened up a new chapter in my life. I have made new friends and been made aware of those who desperately need end-of-life care.”
Jacquita White Blount, who served as interim executive director of Burke Hospice before it merged with Caldwell Hospice to become Amorem, expressed appreciation for Kioski and Berry’s service.
“Volunteers are such special people,” Blount said. “We are thrilled that Jo and Connie have been named recipients of the Governor’s Volunteer Service awards. Their compassion for the families we serve is evident through the many years of their dedication to our organization.”
