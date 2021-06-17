Hospice volunteers win award for phone program

Kioski elaborated.

“Over the years I have learned that the person who is walking their last life journey, as well as their caregiver(s), are isolated just by their situation,” Kioski said. “Our weekly call is sometimes the only contact with a person other than their nurse, social worker or chaplain. With the pandemic, this isolation has been greater, especially since other valuable hospice programs have been suspended until further notice. Connie and I felt that the weekly calls was something easy to do from our home, and it gave us something positive to do during a very difficult time.

“Connie and I believe that those we talk to are more than their diagnosis, so while we do a wellness check each week, we feel it is important to take time to visit with those we call, either patient or caregiver. As a result, I have met many wonderful people and heard so many beautiful life stories during my tenure. It has been truly a blessing.”

Berry agreed.

“Hospice is a wonderful organization that provides a much-needed service,” Berry said. “My life has been enriched by the friendships I have made, the conversations I have had and the love I have seen during the several years I have been a hospice volunteer.”

They are both proud to be recognized with the award.