Hospital: 9 COVID patients have died in 3 days

“It’s devastating,” Krause said. “Day in and day out, these nurses are coming in and they’re spending so much time with these patients because of how sick they are. When the patients decompensate, it happens very quickly. So the nurse won’t be able to be in two rooms at the same time, so when she tries to go to another room, a lot of times, the patients have decompensated so quickly that the physicians are already telling them to call the family because they have a pretty grim outcome.”

Health care workers got into their field because they wanted to help people, Krause said, but no one could have anticipated a seemingly never-ending pandemic that would claim so many lives.

“What’s really challenging is to come in and every day, day in and day out, we’re seeing the same devastation, the same poor outcomes and it’s taking a toll,” Krause said. “And my fear as a nurse leader is I don’t know how to support the team and how to help them because they’re so distraught with the death and devastation that people are walking away from health care.”

But still, many continue to refuse vaccines. Only 51% of Burke County’s adult population is at least partially vaccinated, according to information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.