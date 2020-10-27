Hospital answers frequently asked COVID-19 questions

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has fielded many calls at Blue Ridge Urgent Care about COVID-19 and testing. Here are answers to frequently asked questions that may help people decide if they need to be tested:

Q. Should I be tested for COVID-19?

A. Maybe. Not everyone needs to be tested for COVID-19. If you have symptoms, especially trouble breathing or pain or pressure in your chest, you need to see a doctor right away.

Q. Do I need a doctor’s referral to receive a COVID-19 test?

A. No referral is needed.

Q. Do you perform COVID-19 testing?

A. Yes. We offer polymerase chain reaction testing, as well as antigen testing. PCR and rapid antigen are nasal swab tests that determine if you are actively infected with the virus.

Q. Do you have the rapid (antigen) test?

A. Yes, but this test is not used on everyone. It depends on symptoms and certain criteria set by the Centers for Disease Control. You may have results in 15-20 minutes.

Q. Do you perform the antibody blood test to see if I have been exposed to COVID-19?