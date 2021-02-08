Hospital CEO receives state’s highest civilian honor

Thinking the Burke County Chamber of Commerce had won a prestigious award, Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, came to the Morganton Community House on Wednesday, Feb. 3, to meet Tonia Stephenson, president and CEO of the chamber, for a photo shoot.
Instead, Bailey found herself in the spotlight, as she was named to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the highest civilian honor available in North Carolina. The award, created by Gov. Terry Sanford in spring 1963, honors residents for "exemplary service and outstanding contributions to the state.”
The surprise ceremony featured a video of the people who advocated for Bailey getting the award, including Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson; Mike Bridges, chair of the board of directors for CHS Blue Ridge; Steve Lawler, president and CEO of the North Carolina Healthcare Association; Chancellor Todd Roberts of the N.C. School of Science and Mathematics; and Stephenson. All five wrote letters to Gov. Roy Cooper supporting her nomination.
“Ms. Bailey has been a mentor to many, always willing to share her knowledge and expertise,” said Jon Mercer, chief operating officer of CHS Blue Ridge, who gave a presentation on behalf of Cooper. “She has been the model of courage and ethical leadership, especially during this pandemic. She is the calm in the storm, keeping us on the right path and pointed in the right direction. North Carolina has a rich legacy of individuals dedicated to making their communities better, and I’m proud to say Ms. Bailey will be among those.”
Long service
Bailey’s career in health care spans 42 years in her native state — from the sea to the mountains. She was the inaugural president and CEO of The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head from 1999-2005, the first hospital built from the ground up in North Carolina in more than 25 years. Then she moved to Burke County to work as chief operating officer for Blue Ridge HealthCare and was part of the massive renovation of Morganton and Valdese hospital campuses.
She created CHS Blue Ridge’s unofficial motto, “Friends and Neighbors Taking Care of Friends and Neighbors.” With an innate ability to empathize, she became a strong advocate for children, families and patients. She set up one of the first Patient and Family Advisory Councils in North Carolina and served as board member and vice chair of the Burke County Department of Social Services.
She not only serves the state of North Carolina on many boards, she also volunteers in her local community. She has served as a board member of the American Red Cross' Catawba Valley Chapter and Burke Development Inc. She was past chair of the board of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the board. She served as vice chair of the Healthy Burke Partnership Governing Board.
“It’s been an honor to work with you,” Stephenson said. “Over the past year amid such challenging times, you continue to lead with grace, dignity and integrity, all of which are wonderful attributes for this award.”
Bailey earned and maintains Fellowship status from the American College of Healthcare Executives in 1998 and serves on the N.C. Healthcare Association Board of Trustees.
“Throughout your career, you have made a difference from Manteo to Morganton,” Lawler said. “You’ve made health care better.”
Nationally, she was named one of the Top 130 Female Healthcare Executives by Becker’s Hospital Review for three consecutive years. She also received the American Hospital Association’s National Grassroots Champion Award, which recognizes a hospital leader from each state who most effectively educates elected officials on the impact of major issues and broadens community support for hospitals.
N.C. roots
Bailey grew up in Mount Airy, earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in 1978 and worked as a front-line, registered nurse for five years before moving into health care management. A member of the Sigma Theta Tau International Nursing Honor Society, she still maintains her registered nurse status. She earned a Master of Science in public health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1989.
“She is a leader and she is committed to this community.” Thompson said. “She is committed to her work with the chamber, the school system, her work with COVID, and the city – it all adds up. Thank you for your involvement and commitment to the community.”
Roberts praised Bailey’s leadership in helping make the N.C. School of Science and Math a reality in Morganton.
“Her commitment and that of CHS Blue Ridge has been amazing, including $5 million to help fund the student wellness and activity center,” Roberts said. “She is a great example of commitment to our community and to our state.”
Bridges, who has been on the Blue Ridge HealthCare board since 1990 and was instrumental in hiring Bailey, said she was the perfect example of the type of person who deserves this award.
While most people attended the event virtually, a few additional people attended the event in person, including hospital senior leaders and Bailey’s husband, Don Bailey, and her mentor, Sandra Allen.