Hospital CEO receives state’s highest civilian honor

Long service

Bailey’s career in health care spans 42 years in her native state — from the sea to the mountains. She was the inaugural president and CEO of The Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head from 1999-2005, the first hospital built from the ground up in North Carolina in more than 25 years. Then she moved to Burke County to work as chief operating officer for Blue Ridge HealthCare and was part of the massive renovation of Morganton and Valdese hospital campuses.

She created CHS Blue Ridge’s unofficial motto, “Friends and Neighbors Taking Care of Friends and Neighbors.” With an innate ability to empathize, she became a strong advocate for children, families and patients. She set up one of the first Patient and Family Advisory Councils in North Carolina and served as board member and vice chair of the Burke County Department of Social Services.

She not only serves the state of North Carolina on many boards, she also volunteers in her local community. She has served as a board member of the American Red Cross' Catawba Valley Chapter and Burke Development Inc. She was past chair of the board of the Burke County Chamber of Commerce and serves on the board. She served as vice chair of the Healthy Burke Partnership Governing Board.