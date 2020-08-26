Hospital chaplains share trials of ministering during pandemic

COVID-19 has changed just about everything about how Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has operated over the past several months, and the hospital chaplaincy ministry is no exception.
Chaplains Francisco Risso and Dennis Stamper have worked diligently to adapt this ministry to several new challenges brought on by COVID-19.
» Dennis Stamper
Dennis Stamper has been with CHS Blue Ridge since 1992. Originally hired as a counselor in a multi-disciplinary pain management program, he answered the call to chaplaincy when a position came open ten years later.
In the 18 years since, Stamper has thrived in this ministry. In addition to allowing him to use both his seminary training and his education and experience in social work, he finds it extremely fulfilling to be able to meet people wherever they are and accompany them through difficult circumstances.
“We go in with no agenda except to be there with them and try to help in any way we can,” Stamper said. “Sometimes, there are helpful words we can share or a prayer or ritual we can do with them, but sometimes it’s simply being with them and listening.”
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought several changes to the way he has had to approach his ministry. One specific change he has noticed is in the way he is able to interact with patients and family members.
“You can’t just put your hand on someone’s shoulder or put your arm around someone,” Stamper said. “It’s not that we never do any of that with proper precautions, but there are goggles and gowns and masks and other things that come between you and the patient. It doesn’t feel the way it should.”
» Francisco Risso
Francisco Risso has worked as a hospital chaplain for CHS Blue Ridge for six years, but has lived in Burke County since 1998. The son of Chilean immigrants, Risso previously worked for a nonprofit that specialized in advocacy and education for migrant Latino workers. In 2011, he enrolled in the Divinity School at Wake Forest University, where he discovered his passion for hospital chaplaincy. He said he thrives in situations where others might feel uncomfortable.
“In this ministry, people are hurting,” Risso said. “Sometimes they are very worried about their diagnosis. Being the calming presence with them is something I think I am able to bring to this work.”
He has been adapting to the numerous challenges COVID-19 has brought.
“It’s been very interesting,” Risso said. “Our normal work consisted of being here for the patients and their families. As the restrictions began to take place, though, we suddenly found ourselves with no visitors at all.”
He explained that many patients became extremely isolated as a result of these new policies and procedures. To combat this isolation, his focus shifted from simply being present with patients and their loved ones to providing intensive support for them. He has also had to find creative ways to facilitate communication between patients and their families.
“We have facilitated Zoom meetings between patients and their loved ones,” Risso said. “We’ve also kept up with family members through phone calls, checking in on them more regularly.”
» “A Ministry of Accompaniment”
In addition to finding creative ways to minister to patients and families, Stamper and Risso also said they are finding themselves ministering more to providers and staff.
“I’ve been doing this for close to 20 years now, and this is different than anything I’ve seen,” Stamper said. “It’s hard on us emotionally, and we are making sure to keep our eyes open to whoever needs support.”
Stamper and Risso have been providing a weekly video series called “Monday Mindful Moments” to help encourage the staff. Each week, the videos offer a prayer, scripture or uplifting thought specifically directed toward caregivers.
“There’s a heightened sense of anxiety,” Risso said. “There have always been cases where we’ve had to put on our masks and PPE, but with this, there is an added sense of uncertainty.”
Risso said they have been especially deliberate in reaching out to nurses and other caregivers who are working directly with COVID patients. He noted that current policies and procedures keep them extremely isolated, and they are being intentional about having a more significant presence with them in what he calls “a ministry of accompaniment.”
“To us, this is not just something on the news,” Stamper added. “We come in and look into the eyes of people every day who have COVID, and many of those are struggling for their lives. It’s hard, and we don’t know when it’s ever going to end.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.