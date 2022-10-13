Hospital construction creates detour to emergency department

Due to the construction of the new six-story patient tower on the Morganton campus of UNC Health Blue Ridge, the health care system has changed how the public and EMS will approach the emergency entrance to the Morganton hospital.

For now, the public should use the main entrance from South Sterling Street to make its way to the emergency department and follow the signs.

The service road behind the hospital and the entrance from Foothills Drive will be closed. Those who enter the Morganton campus from East Parker Road should follow the emergency signs around the hospital to the other side.

“Please be careful and be mindful of construction barriers,” said Jon Mercer, chief operating officer at UNC Health Blue Ridge. “We thank you for your patience as we build a healthier future for our community.”

The construction is part of the growth and expansion program called “Project Forward: Your Hospital, Your Future.”

“While these efforts may cause temporary inconvenience, they are part of a long-term plan to ensure that UNC Health Blue Ridge has the very best facilities in place to continue to provide exceptional health care far into the future,” said Mercer.

The tower addition includes a new emergency department, critical care units and a rooftop helipad. Construction on the Morganton campus is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2024.