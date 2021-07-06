Hospital earns stroke certification

Frank added that another key component of the program is that patients have 24/7 access to stroke-trained neurologists any time of the day or night. “Even at 2 a.m. or on weekends, we have access,” he said. “Our remote connection technology enables those doctors to perform the same kind of detailed evaluation from a distance that would be provided at the patient’s bedside.”

As a certified Acute Stroke Ready Hospital, CHS Blue Ridge has met specific scientific guidelines for delivering stroke care. To be eligible, hospitals must set up a dedicated stroke-focused program staffed by medical professionals trained in stroke care, tailor individualized care based on the patient’s needs, involve patients in their own hospital care, coordinate discharge instructions for the patient’s self-care and streamline patient information to assure privacy and security. The hospital also must maintain stroke treatment data and use that data to assess and measure its performance.

Stroke is the No. 4 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds; someone dies of a stroke every four minutes; and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.