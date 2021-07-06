Hospital earns stroke certification

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification.
CHS Blue Ridge underwent a rigorous, virtual review in April 2021. During the visit, The Joint Commission evaluated the entire process from the moment a patient presents with stroke, through to discharge. Joint Commission visits, performed every two years, typically entail interviews with key staff members to ensure policies and procedures are adhered to and that the organization under consideration is following clinical best practices and guidelines. Most notable were the surveyors’ observations on the compassion and clinical knowledge and expertise of the Stroke Center staff.
“Acute Stroke Ready Certification recognizes health care organizations committed to fostering continuous quality improvement in patient safety and quality of care,” said Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend CHS Blue Ridge for using certification to reduce variation in its clinical processes and to strengthen its program structure and management framework for stroke patients.”
Nancy Brown, chief executive officer for the American Stroke Association, praised the hospital system.
“We congratulate CHS Blue Ridge for this outstanding achievement,” Brown said. “This certification reflects its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for stroke patients.”
The certification is just the latest award CHS Blue Ridge has earned for treating stroke patients. In 2020, CHSBR earned a Gold Plus Quality Achievement from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines. The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
“We are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients,” said Sarah Van Horn, RN, care coordinator and patient navigator for quality management. “The faster we respond appropriately to patients presenting with stroke symptoms, the better.”
Van Horn, who was hired in January 2020, has focused her efforts on getting the Acute Stroke Ready certification.
“We very much appreciate Sarah’s contribution in helping us earn the certification,” said Anthony Frank, MD, chief medical officer. “Achieving this distinction was a team effort and represents to our community the quality of care we are able to provide to meet the unique and specialized needs of stroke patients in order to foster the best outcomes.”
Frank added that another key component of the program is that patients have 24/7 access to stroke-trained neurologists any time of the day or night. “Even at 2 a.m. or on weekends, we have access,” he said. “Our remote connection technology enables those doctors to perform the same kind of detailed evaluation from a distance that would be provided at the patient’s bedside.”
As a certified Acute Stroke Ready Hospital, CHS Blue Ridge has met specific scientific guidelines for delivering stroke care. To be eligible, hospitals must set up a dedicated stroke-focused program staffed by medical professionals trained in stroke care, tailor individualized care based on the patient’s needs, involve patients in their own hospital care, coordinate discharge instructions for the patient’s self-care and streamline patient information to assure privacy and security. The hospital also must maintain stroke treatment data and use that data to assess and measure its performance.
Stroke is the No. 4 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds; someone dies of a stroke every four minutes; and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.