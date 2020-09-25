Hospital eases visitor restrictions

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will ease visitor restrictions for patients who are not COVID-19 positive beginning Monday.
“We know how important it can be to have someone by your side when you seek medical care,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of CHS Blue Ridge. “Before your next visit, please review our latest visitor policies, restrictions and exceptions.”
Hospital visitation times will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. One designated visitor will be allowed per patient during their stay at acute care locations, including emergency departments and urgent care. Switching visitors throughout a day will not be allowed. No visitors will be allowed if a patient is in isolation precautions for an infectious disease, including those who have or might have COVID-19; or if they are in the behavioral health unit, the infusion center or other cancer-related locations. If needed, one visitor will be allowed for physician office visits.
There are extended visitor hours for:
» Emergency departments, allowing one designated visitor any time of day
» Maternity patients will be allowed one designated visitor any time of day for the duration of the patient’s stay. That visitor will have the second armband during this stay
» Surgical patients who have an early morning procedure can have one visitor with them, even if they arrive before 8 a.m.
» Pediatric patients (children under age 18) are allowed two parents/guardians any time of day
Patients with the following conditions may be allowed more than one visitor. This is determined by the attending physician and nursing supervision:
» If a patient is at the end of life
» If a patient has communication barriers
» If a caregiver needs to help with decision making
At CHS Blue Ridge hospitals, emergency departments and urgent care offices, visitors must:
» Wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times (except while eating in select areas)
» Have a health screening with temperature check upon entering the building
» Be at least 18 years old
» Be in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.)
» Stay in the patient room to visit the patient - roaming the hospital is prohibited
» Follow all social distancing and safety guidelines, including wearing masks, staying six feet from others and hand washing
“If a visitor does not follow the rules above, it can cause serious safety concerns,” said Jon Mercer, chief operating officer. “You will be escorted out of the building to keep our patients and staff safe.”
For Blue Ridge Medical Group practices, outpatient diagnostic services, doctor’s offices and urgent/express care locations, one visitor may come with a patient to the office visit if they need clinical or emotional support. Patients are not allowed to switch visitors during the visit.
Visitors must:
» Wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth at all times
» Have a health screening with temperature check when they enter the building
» Be at least 18 years old
» Be in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.)
» Follow all social distancing and safety guidelines, including wearing masks, staying six feet from others and hand washing
No visitors are allowed if:
» The patient or visitor has COVID-19 or may have COVID-19 (being tested) at any location
» The patient is in an infusion center or other oncology related location
» Social distancing is not possible
Special circumstances will be managed by the treating physician and practice management.
Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge still follows the national standard for COVID-Safe care, with enhanced safety measures across all locations.
Concerned about COVID-19?
