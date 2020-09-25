Hospital eases visitor restrictions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge will ease visitor restrictions for patients who are not COVID-19 positive beginning Monday.

“We know how important it can be to have someone by your side when you seek medical care,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of CHS Blue Ridge. “Before your next visit, please review our latest visitor policies, restrictions and exceptions.”

Hospital visitation times will be from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. One designated visitor will be allowed per patient during their stay at acute care locations, including emergency departments and urgent care. Switching visitors throughout a day will not be allowed. No visitors will be allowed if a patient is in isolation precautions for an infectious disease, including those who have or might have COVID-19; or if they are in the behavioral health unit, the infusion center or other cancer-related locations. If needed, one visitor will be allowed for physician office visits.

There are extended visitor hours for:

» Emergency departments, allowing one designated visitor any time of day

» Maternity patients will be allowed one designated visitor any time of day for the duration of the patient’s stay. That visitor will have the second armband during this stay