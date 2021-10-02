Hospital finalizes partnership with UNC Health

Health care in Burke County now will be a little more Carolina blue after a local hospital partnered with UNC Health.

The partnership between UNC Health and Blue Ridge HealthCare officially was finalized Friday, said Mike Bridges, chairman of Blue Ridge HealthCare’s board of directors.

Blue Ridge first announced the intended partnership in April, according to a previous News Herald article. It previously was partnered with Atrium Health.

Bridges called the hospital system’s partnership with UNC Health a pivotal moment for the system, and that it would shape the health care landscape in the area for generations.

“To put Blue Ridge HealthCare System in a position to take advantage of this opportunity with UNC, it’s not just what we’re doing today, but it’s what we’ve been doing over many, many years to position ourselves,” Bridges said. “I’ve got to thank all the health care providers, all the teammates, all the board members who have worked so diligently over many, many years to make this happen.”

Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Blue Ridge HealthCare, said she had never been more proud of the hospital’s team than she was Friday.

