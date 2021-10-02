Hospital finalizes partnership with UNC Health

Health care in Burke County now will be a little more Carolina blue after a local hospital partnered with UNC Health.
The partnership between UNC Health and Blue Ridge HealthCare officially was finalized Friday, said Mike Bridges, chairman of Blue Ridge HealthCare’s board of directors.
Blue Ridge first announced the intended partnership in April, according to a previous News Herald article. It previously was partnered with Atrium Health.
Bridges called the hospital system’s partnership with UNC Health a pivotal moment for the system, and that it would shape the health care landscape in the area for generations.
“To put Blue Ridge HealthCare System in a position to take advantage of this opportunity with UNC, it’s not just what we’re doing today, but it’s what we’ve been doing over many, many years to position ourselves,” Bridges said. “I’ve got to thank all the health care providers, all the teammates, all the board members who have worked so diligently over many, many years to make this happen.”
Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Blue Ridge HealthCare, said she had never been more proud of the hospital’s team than she was Friday.
“This thoughtful and carefully considered partnership by Blue Ridge and UNC Health reflects a commitment to keep our local communities and patients at the center of care by enhancing, growing and securing access to superior healthcare right here at home,” Bailey said in a press release from the hospital. “UNC Health recognizes the value of our team of caregivers and professionals – throughout our system – who are highly skilled and experts at caring for our patients. With this important partnership finalized, UNC Health Blue Ridge will be at the forefront of the future of healthcare in the region.”
She thanked the health care workers who have fought hard against the pandemic over the last year and a half.
“Our team, who right now are hard at work inside the buildings around me, have truly served on the frontlines over the last 18 months fighting this terrible virus,” Bailey said. “They have fought hard, and with great compassion, and they have never given up even during the most difficult days … They truly embody what it means to be a health care hero.”
Steve Burris, chief operating officer for UNC Health, welcomed Blue Ridge to UNC Health.
“Our mission at UNC Health is to improve the health and wellbeing of North Carolinians and those others whom we serve, and today is the official beginning of our relationship to do just that,” Burris said. “We take our mission seriously.”
A press release from the hospital said the partnership will:
- Enhance and grow Blue Ridge’s clinical programs and service lines, including adding appropriate specialty healthcare services at Blue Ridge and UNC Health facilities;
- Improve access to research and clinical trials for citizens across the region;
- Maintain and enhance teammate and provider satisfaction and retention;
- Leverage UNC Health’s existing population health solutions for the benefit of the residents of the Mountain Region; and,
- Collectively explore innovative rural healthcare models that will make UNC Health and Blue Ridge a leader in value-based care regionally and across the state.
“Today is perhaps the greatest milestone in our history,” Bailey said. “It is one that will enable this great team and system to provide the best possible health care to our community and to our loved ones for many, many years into the future.”
