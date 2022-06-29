Hospital holds groundbreaking for $118 million expansion

UNC Health Blue Ridge held a groundbreaking ceremony to officially launch its $118 million expansion.
Hospital and community leaders gathered to celebrate the milestone on Tuesday, June 28. When completed, the expansion will add a six-story, 220,500-square-foot tower to the campus which will house an expanded emergency department, 30 new critical care beds and a rooftop helipad.
The expansion is part of a larger, $156 million, system-wide expansion called “Project Forward” that includes a 34,772-square-foot cancer center in Valdese in addition to the new tower on the Morganton campus. COO and Senior Vice President Jon Mercer called the campaign “the largest growth in our hospital that any of us have ever seen.”
During the groundbreaking event, hospital executives emphasized the importance of paying tribute to the past while also looking forward to and planning for future needs.
“We are deeply grateful for everyone involved who brought us to this day for their years of leadership to guide and extend our healing ministry,” said Chaplain Francisco Risso.
“You may not recognize how this hospital looks in the next decade or so but be assured that it will remain true to the legacy set forth by the founders and the others who have come before us,” said President and CEO Kathy Bailey.
Bailey said the new expansion will offer more advanced technology and efficiencies for the care team as well as increased comfort and convenience for patients and families bringing the hospital “one step closer to being designated as this region’s trauma center.”
“This project is ambitious and it is advanced for this area,” she said. “It shows that we are moving forward and that we are committed to providing the very best in healthcare for this region.”
Michael Bridges, UNC Health Blue Ridge Board of Directors chairman, told the audience the new expansion will help the hospital move forward toward its goal to become “the best community healthcare system in the country.”
“Our community looks to UNC Healthcare for high quality care, for the expertise of the care teams and for the advanced technology we represent,” he said.
According to hospital administrators, only three of the building’s six floors will be occupied when it opens with the other three being shell floors flexible for future expansion.
Medical Staff President Dr. Andrew Brant said he looks at the new tower as a symbol of Blue Ridge Healthcare’s commitment to the community.
“It shows that our system ... has the vision to anticipate the future need to expand services, recognize that medical technology is always improving and patients and doctors are always going to have new needs,” he said. “We’ll have that space ready for them when the time comes.”
Bailey said the new construction will not only create an expanded hospital but a more patient-focused hospital.
“For instance, the critical care rooms are nearly double the size of those we have today,” she said. “And instead of one nursing station the controls the entire ICU, we’ll have one nursing station between every two rooms so the care team can more effectively view their patients.”
Hospital executives emphasized the importance of the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic and said many of those lessons were incorporated into the design of the new tower.
“We have not forgotten the lessons we have learned during this pandemic and our new building reflects that,” said Chief Nurse Executive and Vice President Barry Nelson.
Nelson said that currently, the hospital has two ICU isolation rooms, but the new building will add 10 isolation rooms as well as the space to build a negative pressure wing if possible future pandemics make it necessary.
Morganton Mayor Ronnie Thompson praised the hospital and its partnership with the city of Morganton.
“We’ve been blessed by the caring doctors, nurses and other care team members throughout the years,” he said. “And we’ve been blessed to have hospital leadership who take the stewardship as seriously as these leaders do."
Jason Koon is a staff writer and can be reached at jkoon@morganton.com.