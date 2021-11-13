Hospital honors veterans at Thursday address

Of all the words used to describe veterans – brave, sacrifice, commitment, honor, integrity, dedication – Major Alicia Hughes focused on “sacrifice” during her Veterans Day address Thursday at UNC Health Blue Ridge.
“We could spend all day growing that list as we think about our veterans and their contributions,” she said, “but sacrifice brings them all together."
Hughes is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a meteorologist with the 14th Weather Squadron in Asheville. She is part of the exploitation team, where she serves as a climate analyst, writing climate narratives and assessments.
Hughes told two contrasting stories of sacrifice – one about an Army sergeant who sacrificed his life to save his men and the other about the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who sacrificed a tiny bit of time that made such an impact on her life.
Alwyn C. Cashe was a father, husband, and soldier who had enlisted in the Army and served during the Gulf War and briefly in Iraq. On Oct. 17, 2005, Sgt. 1st Class Cashe’s vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) and burst into flames. He was drenched in fuel and caught fire himself, but he went back to the burning vehicle to rescue his men.
“Flames spread over his body, but he returned to the burning vehicle not once, not twice; he went back three times to pull his men out,” Hughes said. “That gives me chills, and it’s all I can do not to cry. Sgt. Cashe was the last one evacuated out. When he arrived at the airbase hospital with what remained of uniform melted to his skin, he said, ‘I’m good. Help my men.’
“There are no words for that,” she said. “That is the ultimate in sacrifice.”
Sgt. Cashe, with second- and third-degree burns over 72 percent of his body, died of his wounds a couple of weeks later. He was 35. His family petitioned for his Silver Star – the third-highest award in the military – to be upgraded to the Medal of Honor, the highest award a military member can be given for valor. The medal will be presented to his family this year.
“There are 3,500 recipients of the Medal of Honor since it was founded during the Civil War,” Hughes said. “They earn the award; they don’t win it.”
Hughes' more light-hearted second story involves a letter she wrote to Colin Powell, asking him to autograph one of the Desert Storm cards she had collected.
“I hadn’t picked that letter up in years,” she said, “but as you know, we lost Colin Powell a few weeks ago, and he had a wonderful funeral. He did not have to take two minutes to sign my card, but he did. What a special memory.”
As she wrapped up her address, Hughes challenged everyone to read the stories behind the recipients of the Medal of Honor. “I promise you’ll be crying, and you’ll be inspired,” she said. “But don’t forget about the small sacrifices our veterans make every day that make a difference.”
She encouraged non-veterans to take time to talk with veterans, learn their stories and their sacrifices and encouraged veterans to share, share, share.
“Don’t just make 11 November Veterans Day, make everyday veterans day and do something special for that veteran in your life,” she said.
UNC Health Blue Ridge would like to thank the Freedom High School JROTC Color Guard, and the Freedom High School Chorus under the direction of Robert Summerell for participating in the program.