Hospital honors veterans at Thursday address

Of all the words used to describe veterans – brave, sacrifice, commitment, honor, integrity, dedication – Major Alicia Hughes focused on “sacrifice” during her Veterans Day address Thursday at UNC Health Blue Ridge.

“We could spend all day growing that list as we think about our veterans and their contributions,” she said, “but sacrifice brings them all together."

Hughes is a U.S. Air Force veteran and a meteorologist with the 14th Weather Squadron in Asheville. She is part of the exploitation team, where she serves as a climate analyst, writing climate narratives and assessments.

Hughes told two contrasting stories of sacrifice – one about an Army sergeant who sacrificed his life to save his men and the other about the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff who sacrificed a tiny bit of time that made such an impact on her life.

Alwyn C. Cashe was a father, husband, and soldier who had enlisted in the Army and served during the Gulf War and briefly in Iraq. On Oct. 17, 2005, Sgt. 1st Class Cashe’s vehicle hit an improvised explosive device (IED) and burst into flames. He was drenched in fuel and caught fire himself, but he went back to the burning vehicle to rescue his men.