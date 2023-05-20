It won’t be long before Morganton’s local hospital has a new, state-of-the-art patient tower standing tall above the campus after construction crews placed the final beam on the structure Friday afternoon.

UNC Health Blue Ridge celebrated the milestone at its Morganton campus, inviting community leaders to sign their names to the beam before it was hoisted into the air and onto what soon will be a patient tower.

The six-story tower will feature a new emergency department, critical care units and a rooftop helipad. The new critical care unit will nearly double the number of rooms in the hospital’s current critical care unit.

Three of the floors being built initially will remain empty for future expansion, according to information previously released by the hospital system.

A $118 million project didn’t go without challenges, but UNC Health Blue Ridge CEO Kathy Bailey said it all worked out in the wash.

“For a project this size, the few hiccups that we’ve encountered have not delayed the project's forward motion,” Bailey said. “I’m proud to stand alongside the workers that have put in countless hours, scampering over these I-beams, driving the huge trucks around our relatively small campus and laying the groundwork for generations to come.”

Scott Mulwee, chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, talked about the area’s recent rankings in the U.S. News and World Report’s list of most affordable and best places to live in the country.

“Part of that desirable location is the health and wellbeing of our citizens, and that’s what you’re addressing today and what you’ve been addressing for decades,” Mulwee said. “Y’all have been a great community partner, and a great partner to the county.”

Mike Bridges, chairman of the hospital’s board of directors, said the hospital has come a long way in the last 30 years.

“We’ve come that way because the dedication of this community and the people that are in it, and what they have done to support not just construction of the building but as patients, as friends, as neighbors,” Bridges said. “We’ve always gone forward and expanded based on the fact of what can we do, as Kathy likes to say, for our friends and neighbors. What services can we give, and where do we grow?”

At the Morganton campus, those services soon will include becoming a level three trauma center, Bailey said.

She said that new status, a designation made by the state, would allow the hospital to receive trauma patients and will mean they have a trauma surgeon available to treat those patients.

“Nobody else around here does that right now,” Bailey said. “That we’ve got the ongoing care and services trauma patients need, and then it helps EMS know if they pick up a trauma patient, that this is the place to bring them because we are, at that point, a state certified trauma center.”

Bailey said they expect to receive that designation in the fall of 2024.

The hospital’s growth isn’t limited to its Morganton campus.

In Valdese, work should be wrapping up soon on a new cancer center and it should be opening in early August, Bailey said.

That facility will bring the radiation oncology and medical oncology under the same roof, something Bailey said will make collaboration between providers easier and make life easier for patients.

They’ll also be adding two new linear accelerators, devices that are about $2 million each and are used for radiation therapy. She said she was able to do a walk-through of the facility a few weeks ago.

“It’s beautiful,” Bailey said. “It’s serene, it’s soothing, it’s calming.”

Bailey said the hospital’s focus is its patients.

“We’re friends and neighbors treating friends and neighbors,” Bailey said. “When we do something like this, it’s all about the service we provide. It’s our goal to keep patients local as long as possible.”

Building the patient tower is something hospital officials have been talking about for years, she said. She said it is exciting to see that talk materialized.

“I don’t think people realize the strength of this health care system, what they actually have locally,” Bailey said. “We joke that we may be the best kept secret in Burke County. The amount of services that we can perform here, the number of specialists, like I said, people don’t realize. And this just takes it to that next level.”

As the last beam was raised into place Friday, it was adorned with a tree on one end and an American flag on the other.

“In the steel trade, this signifies construction has reached the sky without the loss of life or significant energy,” said Tim Cornell, project manager with Brasfield & Gorrie General Contractors. “It is also a symbol of good luck for all occupants, as well as a symbol of new and continued growth in concert with the environment.”