 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNC Health Blue Ridge

Hospital names new human resources executive

  • Updated
  • 0
UNCHBR Mark Pittman photo

Pictured is Mark Pittman, chief human resources officer and vice president of human resources at UNC Health Blue Ridge.

 Submitted, UNC Health Blue Ridge

UNC Health Blue Ridge has named Mark Pittman as the new chief human resources officer and vice president of human resources.

Pittman, originally from Cramerton, began his health care human resources career at Vidant Health in Greenville, where he served as the administrator of the Total Rewards program and the manager of compensation and benefits for 13 years.

“I am excited about joining Blue Ridge and having the opportunity to return to North Carolina, especially this region,” Pittman said.

Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge, said she looks forward to Pittman joining the senior leadership team.

“Several of his references referred to Mark as a servant-leader who lives his values,” Bailey said. “They also told me that Mark is innovative in his strategic direction for HR, moving it to a more contemporary model. This is exactly what we need for the large workforce we have.”

Pittman most recently worked for Hamilton Healthcare System in Dalton, Georgia, a nonprofit regional health care organization serving the northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee region. He also served as the vice president of human resources at North Mississippi Health Services for four years.

People are also reading…

Pittman earned a bachelor’s degree from Belmont Abbey College and completed graduate-level course work at East Carolina University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Society for Human Resources Management and the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Take a peek inside the world's oldest restaurant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert