Hospital names new human resources executive

UNC Health Blue Ridge has named Mark Pittman as the new chief human resources officer and vice president of human resources.

Pittman, originally from Cramerton, began his health care human resources career at Vidant Health in Greenville, where he served as the administrator of the Total Rewards program and the manager of compensation and benefits for 13 years.

“I am excited about joining Blue Ridge and having the opportunity to return to North Carolina, especially this region,” Pittman said.

Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge, said she looks forward to Pittman joining the senior leadership team.

“Several of his references referred to Mark as a servant-leader who lives his values,” Bailey said. “They also told me that Mark is innovative in his strategic direction for HR, moving it to a more contemporary model. This is exactly what we need for the large workforce we have.”

Pittman most recently worked for Hamilton Healthcare System in Dalton, Georgia, a nonprofit regional health care organization serving the northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee region. He also served as the vice president of human resources at North Mississippi Health Services for four years.

Pittman earned a bachelor’s degree from Belmont Abbey College and completed graduate-level course work at East Carolina University. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Society for Human Resources Management and the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration.