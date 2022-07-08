Hospital receives national recognition for stroke care

UNC Health Blue Ridge has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Quality Achievement Award.

The award honors Blue Ridge for ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the US. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel carrying oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Early stroke detection and treatment are crucial to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery time.

Get With The Guidelines put the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest evidence- and research-based guidelines. As a participant in Get With The Guidelines programs, Blue Ridge qualified for the award by demonstrating how it has committed to improving quality care and minimizing the long-term effects of a stroke. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Get With The Guidelines participants also educate patients to help them manage their health and recovery at home.

“We are committed to improving patient care by following the latest treatment guidelines and streamlining processes to ensure timely and proper care for strokes,” said Sarah Van Horn, RN, certification coordinator at Blue Ridge. “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients. The end goal is to ensure more people in our community experience longer, healthier lives.”

This year, Blue Ridge received both the Stroke Gold Plus and the Target: Stroke Honor Roll achievement awards, which means, “Hospitals achieving Time to Intravenous Thrombolytic Therapy less than 60 minutes in 75 percent or more of applicable acute ischemic stroke patients to improve the quality of patient care and outcomes.”

The hospital also received a Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll achievement award, which means, “Hospitals that qualify for a Silver level or higher achievement award in Get With The Guidelines – Stroke and achieve an Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score of greater than 80 percent.”

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize UNC Health Blue Ridge for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, MD, chair of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”