Hospital recognized for quality stroke care

UNC Health Blue Ridge has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines - Stroke Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite Quality Achievement Award.
The award recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
The award means Blue Ridge met specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke patients at a set level for a designated period. The Gold Award means these levels were met consistently for two years. Gold Plus is an advanced level of recognition noting the hospital’s expanded efforts to provide quality care to stroke patients. These measures include evaluation of the proper use of medications and other stroke treatments aligned with the most up-to-date, evidence-based guidelines with the goal of speeding recovery and reducing death and disability for stroke patients.
“We are dedicated to improving the quality of care for our stroke patients by implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke initiative,” said Regina Rhodes, MSN, RN, director of quality and care management at UNC Health Blue Ridge. “The tools and resources provided help us track and measure our success in meeting evidenced-based clinical guidelines developed to improve patient outcomes.”
Before discharge, patients should receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions. Blue Ridge’s stroke multidisciplinary team monitors quality metrics to ensure the community’s needs are met.
Earlier this year, Blue Ridge also earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification.
“The faster we can treat a stroke patient, the better the outcome for the patient,” said Sarah Van Horn, RN, care coordinator and patient navigator for quality management. “We are continuously improving our quality of care in this area, and these awards recognize that fact. I am proud of our team for providing exceptional stroke care during these unprecedented times.”
UNC Health Blue Ridge additionally received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90 percent of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”
“We are pleased to recognize UNC Health Blue Ridge for its commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chair of the quality oversight committee, as well as executive vice chair of neurology and director of acute stroke services at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
According to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.