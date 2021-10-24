Hospital recognized for quality stroke care

Before discharge, patients should receive education on managing their health, get a follow-up visit scheduled, as well as other care transition interventions. Blue Ridge’s stroke multidisciplinary team monitors quality metrics to ensure the community’s needs are met.

Earlier this year, Blue Ridge also earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and the American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Acute Stroke Ready Hospital Certification.

“The faster we can treat a stroke patient, the better the outcome for the patient,” said Sarah Van Horn, RN, care coordinator and patient navigator for quality management. “We are continuously improving our quality of care in this area, and these awards recognize that fact. I am proud of our team for providing exceptional stroke care during these unprecedented times.”

UNC Health Blue Ridge additionally received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90 percent of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”