Hospital restricts visitation as Burke's COVID-19 cases grow

As COVID-19 cases surge in Burke County, UNC Health Blue Ridge is restricting visitations again.
State COVID-19 cases shot up again on Wednesday and Thursday and Burke County saw its active cases increase by more than 100 in a day.
In a release Thursday, the health care system said the hospital is allowing only one visitor at a time for all patients, including those with COVID. Visiting hours will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The new visitation restriction takes effect Friday, Jan. 7.
In addition, at Blue Ridge Medical Group practices, only one caregiver will be allowed per patient, the release said.
“While we recognize the importance of involving family and valued friends as partners in care, we are committed also to providing a COVID safe environment for our patients, visitors, and teammates,” said Vice President of Physician and Ambulatory Operations Drew Thomas.
All Visitors MUST:
Be at least 18 years old and in good health (free from respiratory illness, fever, cough, etc.).
Wear a mask that always covers the nose and mouth.
Remain in designated waiting areas or patient rooms at all times.
Follow all social distancing and safety guidance. This includes wearing masks, staying six feet from others and washing your hands.
If you have signs or symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, cold or flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhea, or new loss of sense of taste or smell, please do not visit.
Visit the information desk for a temperature and symptoms check each time you enter the building.
Wash your hands often, especially when you arrive and leave. Hand sanitizer stations are found throughout the hospital.
Burke County’s active virus cases were at 927 Wednesday evening, up from 808 Tuesday evening, according to health officials.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported 26 people hospitalized due to the virus — eight vaccinated — with seven in the intensive care unit, all unvaccinated.
The health care system reported 319 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Thursday, up from 264 patients on Wednesday.
A UNC Health Blue Ridge spokesperson said 319 patients is a record since the virtual hospital started in April 2020.
The virus has claimed 279 county residents since the virus entered the county in March 2020, with two of those being reported this week.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 24,292 new cases Thursday with a daily percent positive rate of 30.1% and 20,770 new virus cases with a daily percent positive rate of 31.8% on Wednesday. The state reported 3,293 people throughout North Carolina hospitalized on Thursday, up from 3,099 people hospitalized on Wednesday. NCDHHS reported a total of 19,586 deaths Thursday, up from 19,542 deaths on Wednesday.
As for testing, UNC Health Blue Ridge said it will consolidate its COVID-19 testing sites to one location — Valdese Express Care — starting Saturday. All COVID testing, whether someone is having symptoms or not, will be by appointment only.
To make an appointment, go to uncbr.org/test or call 828-580-7387.
The Express Care is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 2-6 p.m.
Vaccines
According to NCDHHS, Burke County’s population of those 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus is at 47% and the population of those who have had at least one does of the vaccine is at 50%.
On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Pfizer booster doses for children 12 to 15 years old and a third dose of Pfizer for children 5 to 11 years old who have compromised immune systems, according to NCDHHS.
The wait time for boosters for anyone who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations has been reduced from six months to five months. People who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive their booster in six months. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive their booster two months after their vaccination, according to NCDHHS.
NCDHHS said COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are effective in reducing the severity of illness in those who become infected. People who are unvaccinated run the highest risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death. Currently, 87% of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, the department said.
The Burke County Health Department also is encouraging people to get vaccinated, as well as those who are due a booster dose to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. It also encourages residents to practice hand-washing, staying home when sick and wear a well-fitted face covering in areas of potential high transmission.
Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 years old and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150. The department also will be offering a flu vaccination clinic on Friday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150.
To find a COVID-19 testing site, visit ncdhhs.gov/GetTested.
Outbreaks and
Clusters
The state’s list of outbreaks and clusters at schools, day cares and congregate living facilities was updated Tuesday.
Clusters and outbreaks in Burke County are at:
Blue Ridge Community Action at nine total cases, with six children and three staff members infected.
J. Iverson Riddle Development Center remains on the list with a total of 95 cases, with eight residents and 87 staff members who have been infected.