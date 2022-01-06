Hospital restricts visitation as Burke's COVID-19 cases grow

The wait time for boosters for anyone who received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations has been reduced from six months to five months. People who received two doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should receive their booster in six months. People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should receive their booster two months after their vaccination, according to NCDHHS.

NCDHHS said COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are effective in reducing the severity of illness in those who become infected. People who are unvaccinated run the highest risk of infection, severe illness, hospitalization and death. Currently, 87% of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, the department said.

The Burke County Health Department also is encouraging people to get vaccinated, as well as those who are due a booster dose to schedule an appointment as soon as possible. It also encourages residents to practice hand-washing, staying home when sick and wear a well-fitted face covering in areas of potential high transmission.

Vaccination is now open to everyone 5 years old and older. Visit myspot.nc.gov to find a location. Call 828-764-9150 to schedule an appointment with the health department.