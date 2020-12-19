WATCH NOW: Hospital staff get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

The pandemic has been trying on everyone. Sharafsaleh spoke about the first patient she had die from COVID-19, who was one of her personal patients that she had known prior to their COVID-19 diagnosis.

“At that time, family couldn’t come in, so I was on a Zoom meeting with family and they were saying goodbye to their loved one,” she said, choking back tears. “I just remember crying because we couldn’t do anything for that person, you know? I think it’s been hard.”

COVID-19 patients and their families aren’t the only ones who suffer the consequences of the pandemic. Sharafsaleh spoke about the difficulties other patients are experiencing because of it.

“Think about the possible preventative cancer screenings, like colonoscopies or surgical procedures that are more elective, all of those things have been put on hold,” she said. “So our patients have, essentially, some of them may have had an abnormal mammogram and needed follow-ups so now they may have breast cancer and they haven’t had it treated, and that could mean that their mortality risk is higher.”

Other patients might have foregone medical treatment for emergencies in fear that they would contract COVID-19 at the hospital or their doctor’s office.