Hospital system donates millions to support rural health care

CHARLOTTE — As the partnership between Atrium Health and Blue Ridge HealthCare comes to an end, the organizations announced that Atrium Health has pledged a $5 million donation to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation as part of Atrium Health’s philanthropic focus on strengthening communities, transforming facilities and advancing healing through enhanced medical research and education.
“Although our formal management services agreement with Blue Ridge HealthCare will end after September 30, Atrium Health remains committed to strengthening and supporting health care in rural and underserved areas,” said Ken Haynes, enterprise executive vice president and president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “We have had a long and proud history serving our communities. This $5 million gift symbolizes our commitment to the Burke County community and the broader region, to continue to foster health, hope and healing in rural communities.”
Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Blue Ridge HealthCare, expressed her appreciation for Atrium Health.
“As our partnership with Atrium Health concludes, we want to thank them for their support over the years and for this important contribution in support of rural health and our communities,” Bailey said. “Our community is better today thanks to what we were able to achieve together in improving health throughout the region.”
As a leading health care provider in the Unifour region, Blue Ridge HealthCare understands the unique needs of rural health care delivery. During the COVID-19 pandemic of the last 18 months, its caregivers have served Burke County and the surrounding area with compassion, steadfast dedication and resilience.
“Our mission is to fund initiatives that support the delivery of excellent health care to all patients in Burke and surrounding counties,” said Traci Riebel, executive director of the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation. “This gift will help Blue Ridge HealthCare serve our patients and community.”
The Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation has served Burke County and the Unifour region for 30 years, with a mission of providing funding for hospital-based projects, programs and patient needs through the Blue Ridge HealthCare system. The foundation is an integral partner of Blue Ridge HealthCare’s commitment to the delivery of excellent health care to the community.
“Atrium Health has been our partner for many years, and we appreciate this generous donation, particularly at a time when our Blue Ridge HealthCare teammates have continued rising to the challenges of serving our patients and community during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said J. Michael Bridges, chair of the Blue Ridge HealthCare board of directors.