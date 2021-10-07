Hospital system donates millions to support rural health care

CHARLOTTE — As the partnership between Atrium Health and Blue Ridge HealthCare comes to an end, the organizations announced that Atrium Health has pledged a $5 million donation to the Blue Ridge HealthCare Foundation as part of Atrium Health’s philanthropic focus on strengthening communities, transforming facilities and advancing healing through enhanced medical research and education.

“Although our formal management services agreement with Blue Ridge HealthCare will end after September 30, Atrium Health remains committed to strengthening and supporting health care in rural and underserved areas,” said Ken Haynes, enterprise executive vice president and president of the Greater Charlotte Region for Atrium Health. “We have had a long and proud history serving our communities. This $5 million gift symbolizes our commitment to the Burke County community and the broader region, to continue to foster health, hope and healing in rural communities.”

Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Blue Ridge HealthCare, expressed her appreciation for Atrium Health.