Hospital system in Burke to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is joining other major hospital systems in the state and will require its employees be vaccinated by Nov. 1.
A release from the hospital system on Tuesday said after careful consideration, Blue Ridge will require all of its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine series or have an approved medical or religious exemption.
“We thought 2021 would mark the end of our battle against COVID-19,” Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Blue Ridge, said in the release. “However, the new numbers are alarming, and we are seeing a flashback to last year when we faced a fall surge in positive cases and patients.”
The decision is a reversal from the one the hospital system made in late July to not require a vaccine.
The release said for the past four months, Blue Ridge averaged five COVID-positive patients and dropped to as low as 10 patients in its Virtual Hospital.
“Those numbers are rising,” Bailey said in the release. “Today (Tuesday), we have 29 COVID patients in-house and another 194 in the Virtual Hospital, which has been an indicator of infection rates in our community.”
The release said the increase in numbers was taken into account when making the decision to require the vaccine.
“The threat posed by the increase in new COVID-19 variants and the scientific data demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines were also taken into consideration,” Bailey said in the release.
The release said the hospital system made the decision for three key reasons:
- Blue Ridge is committed to keeping patients, teammates and the community safe and healthy. “As healthcare workers, we know that when we are sick, we risk passing it along to our patients,” Bailey said. “That’s why we mandate a flu shot and ask our teammates to stay home if they are feeling sick. Our top priority is the safety of our patients. But ultimately, this vaccine will protect you as well as your family.” The release said to be employed at Blue Ridge, many mandatory vaccinations are required, including Hepatitis B series, measles, mumps and rubella, Tetanus-diphtheria booster and Tetanus diphtheria and pertussis, chickenpox, influenza and now COVID-19.
- The new Delta variant is easily transmitted. Current infection rates overwhelmingly are in unvaccinated people. Similarly, those hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus are more likely to be unvaccinated.
- Scientific data from public health and infectious disease experts around the U.S. show the vaccines to be both safe and effective in significantly reducing COVID transmissions. This is especially important for health care workers.
“Even with the numbers in our favor, the decision to make the vaccine mandatory has been agonizing,” Bailey said in the release. “I’ve talked to our unvaccinated teammates and listened to their concerns, but the seriousness of the Delta variant tipped the scales.”
Bailey said experts say the new variants are far more contagious and may cause more severe disease than earlier versions of the virus.
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect patients, each other, and our community,” she said in the release. “Vaccinations are essential to accomplish that goal.”
The hospital system said Blue Ridge joins a growing list of other health systems, including Johns Hopkins University, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Houston Methodist, that require employees to either complete their COVID-19 vaccine series or have an approved medical or religious exemption.
In North Carolina, Blue Ridge is joined by Atrium Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Duke University Health System, UNC Health, Cone Health and Novant Health. In South Carolina, Medical University of South Carolina Health led the charge with a deadline in June. Piedmont Healthcare and St. Mary’s Health Care System in Georgia are also requiring vaccination. Further, the American Hospital Association, American Nurses Association, the American Association of Medical Colleges, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and many other organizations have recently endorsed required vaccines for health care workers.
Bailey said in the release that there are exemptions, and those will be considered on a case-by-case basis.