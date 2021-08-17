Hospital system in Burke to require COVID-19 vaccines for workers

Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge is joining other major hospital systems in the state and will require its employees be vaccinated by Nov. 1.

A release from the hospital system on Tuesday said after careful consideration, Blue Ridge will require all of its employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine series or have an approved medical or religious exemption.

“We thought 2021 would mark the end of our battle against COVID-19,” Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Blue Ridge, said in the release. “However, the new numbers are alarming, and we are seeing a flashback to last year when we faced a fall surge in positive cases and patients.”

The decision is a reversal from the one the hospital system made in late July to not require a vaccine.

The release said for the past four months, Blue Ridge averaged five COVID-positive patients and dropped to as low as 10 patients in its Virtual Hospital.

“Those numbers are rising,” Bailey said in the release. “Today (Tuesday), we have 29 COVID patients in-house and another 194 in the Virtual Hospital, which has been an indicator of infection rates in our community.”

The release said the increase in numbers was taken into account when making the decision to require the vaccine.

