Hospital system receives national recognition for safety measures

UNC Health Blue Ridge received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group for the fall. This national distinction celebrates Blue Ridge’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.

“We are very proud of this achievement and receiving another ‘A’ Safety Grade,” said Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of UNC Health Blue Ridge. “These awards recognize all the work our teammates put into taking care of patients every day and keeping our top priorities in mind - keeping patients safe and improving patient experience.”

Blue Ridge also earned an “A” Safety Grade in the spring.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization with a 10-year history of assigning letter grades to general hospitals throughout the United States, based on a hospital’s ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and are updated each fall and spring.

“I applaud the hospital leadership and workforce for their strong commitment to safety and transparency,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a sign that hospitals are continuously evaluating their performance so they can best protect patients. Your hospital team should be extremely proud of their dedication and achievement.”

To see UNC Health Blue Ridge’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.