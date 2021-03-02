Hospital system relaxes visitation restrictions

ASHEVILLE — Mission Health hospitals will relax visitor restrictions from the previous Level Two beginning March 2.
The hospital will now allow two visitors per inpatient during regular visitor hours. Patients who are hospitalized overnight may now have one visitor remain with them overnight. Outpatient surgery patients may have one visitor.
Due to the high number of patients continuously being cared for at the Mission Hospital ER, these patients may have one visitor with them.
ER patients at Angel Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Highlands-Cashiers Hospital, Mission Hospital McDowell, and Transylvania Regional Hospital may have two visitors with them.
CarePartners locations will allow two visitors per patient, during regular visitor hours. Patients who are hospitalized overnight may now have one visitor remain with them overnight.
Mission Health physician practices currently are allowing one visitor per patient. This may vary by practice and circumstances.
There is no change in visitation policy regarding COVID-19 patients: visitors will not be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients or for patients awaiting a COVID-19 test result; additionally, there continues to be one visitor allowed at the Eckerd Living Center on the Highlands-Cashiers Hospital campus in accordance with CMS guidelines.
Screenings and access restrictions are still in place at all Mission Health locations, regional hospitals and CarePartners.
“As always Mission Health is working continually to ensure we remain a safe place to work and provide care,” hospital officials said. “We continue to evaluate the current COVID-19 cases in our region to find the best balance for our patients and caregivers.”
Mission Health uses established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows CDC guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of patients, employees and visitors.
Hospital staffers have been supplied with iPads to facilitate FaceTime and Skype visits to help connect families and loved ones with patients during this extremely challenging time.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been learning more and more about how to keep both patients and staff safe,” hospital officials said. “These uncertain times have been tough on our patients, their families and our colleagues and we cannot emphasize enough our compassion for everyone. Having a family member or loved one with our patients when they are in our care is important as is our responsibility to keep our patients and families, as well as our colleagues and the communities we serve, safe.”