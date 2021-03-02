Hospital system relaxes visitation restrictions

“As always Mission Health is working continually to ensure we remain a safe place to work and provide care,” hospital officials said. “We continue to evaluate the current COVID-19 cases in our region to find the best balance for our patients and caregivers.”

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have been learning more and more about how to keep both patients and staff safe,” hospital officials said. “These uncertain times have been tough on our patients, their families and our colleagues and we cannot emphasize enough our compassion for everyone. Having a family member or loved one with our patients when they are in our care is important as is our responsibility to keep our patients and families, as well as our colleagues and the communities we serve, safe.”