Hospital system updates visitation policies

ASHEVILLE — Due to continued decrease of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, all Mission Health hospitals have adopted a Level I visitation policy as of Tuesday.

This means two healthy visitors are allowed per patient during the regular visitor hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and one guest can remain overnight.

Visitors younger than 12 will require permission from administration.

As a precaution, only one visitor will still be allowed for COVID-19-positive patients or with those awaiting a COVID-19 test result.

Proper personal protective equipment will be required for all visitors. Electronic devices will be made available upon request to assist with virtual visitation.

All patients, visitors and employees will be required to be masked in public and patient care areas of Mission Health hospitals.

Due to the limited space in some physician practice waiting rooms, patients and visitors at Mission Health practices and clinics might still be limited to ensure safety. All visitors 2 years old and older must be masked throughout the entire visit. Visitors should review symptoms of COVID-19 and be able to attest to screening negative.

Mission Health uses established protocols to care for patients with infectious diseases and follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines related to COVID-19 cases, including isolating the patients and taking steps to ensure the safety of patients, employees and visitors.

“We thank our community for observing these updated guidelines to better support the needs of our patients,” Nancy Lindell, division director of public and media relations for Mission Health, said.