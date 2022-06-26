Hospital to host groundbreaking for new patient tower

As part of the growth and expansion program called “Project Forward: Your Hospital, Your Future,” UNC Health Blue Ridge will break ground on a six-story tower addition to the right side of its Morganton hospital at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The $118 million project will include a 220,560-square-foot tower addition that will include a new emergency department, critical care units and a rooftop helipad. Of the six towers that will be built, three of the floors will remain empty for future expansion.

“The current ICU dates back to 1983,” said Jon Mercer, senior vice president and chief operating officer. “It is past time for them to be updated, and the new rooms will be nearly double in size to the ones we have now.”

The new critical care unit will have 30 rooms in 35,964 square feet of space, a much-needed increase from the current 16 rooms and 7,380 square feet.

“The extra square footage will allow ample workspace for our care teams and have space for large, complex lifesaving equipment,” Mercer said. “Care partners will have comfortable space as well.”

The project also calls for a new parking lot to the left of the hospital, and renovations to the lab. One part of the project completed already is the sixth floor renovation in the Medical Office Building of the Cardiopulmonary Rehab Department. A ribbon-cutting and open house for that new space took place in late May.

Visitors and patients to the Morganton campus are asked to use caution once construction begins near the emergency department entrance.

Brasfield & Gorrie, one of the nation’s largest privately held construction firms, is the general contractor for the project, and DLR Group is the design firm.

“Health care is essential to building strong communities, and at Brasfield & Gorrie, building those communities is essential to our purpose,” said Michael Byrd, regional vice president and division manager of Brasfield & Gorrie. “We are honored to work with UNC Health Blue Ridge to improve the health care facilities in Morganton and in other communities across the state. We celebrate the system’s investment in the communities it serves.”

Over the next two years, UNC Health Blue Ridge will invest $156 million into these projects. Construction on the Morganton campus is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2024. The new cancer center being built on the Valdese campus should be finished in late 2023.