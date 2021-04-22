Hospital to partner with UNC Health, leaving Atrium Health system

Care at the hospital system should not see any immediate changes.

“While nothing changes today for patients, employees or physicians, signing the letter of intent is an important step in the process for Blue Ridge to join the UNC Health family,” Bridges said.

Kathy Bailey, president and CEO of Carolinas HealthCare, will head the effort to make sure patient experience will continue at its usual levels throughout the transition.

“There will be a lot of work involved in managing a transition of this magnitude,” Bailey said. “My role as CEO is to make sure that the day-to-day operations of Blue Ridge continue unaffected by this process, and that above all, we continue to concentrate on our mission to deliver high-quality health care to our patients, our friends and our neighbors.”

The transition to UNC Health marks the beginning of a separation from Atrium Health.

“While the relationship with Atrium Health has been valuable, the board has determined that partnering with UNC Health is the right next step to further improve Blue Ridge’s capabilities to enhance the lives of those we serve right here in the Unifour,” Bridges said. “We thank Atrium for their support, and appreciate their guidance over the years.”