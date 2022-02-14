Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Burke remain high

State cases of COVID-19 appeared to dip on Monday but the numbers still remain high.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,383 new cases on Monday, with a 14.4% daily percent positive rate, and 3,094 people hospitalized throughout the state. It also reported 116 new deaths since Friday for a total of 21,781 deaths, up from 21,665 deaths on Friday.

In Burke County, 146 cases were added over the weekend, bringing the total to 24,593 on Monday, up from 24,447 reported Friday.

UNC Health reported 29 COVID-19 patients — 20 unvaccinated — with nine of them — eight unvaccinated — in the intensive care unit and four of them on ventilators, all unvaccinated. The health care system also reported 87 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Monday.

Vaccination rates in Burke County remain low, with 48% of the population of those 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus. Those who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in that group is at 51%, according to data from NCDHHS.