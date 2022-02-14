Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Burke remain high

State cases of COVID-19 appeared to dip on Monday but the numbers still remain high.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,383 new cases on Monday, with a 14.4% daily percent positive rate, and 3,094 people hospitalized throughout the state. It also reported 116 new deaths since Friday for a total of 21,781 deaths, up from 21,665 deaths on Friday.
In Burke County, 146 cases were added over the weekend, bringing the total to 24,593 on Monday, up from 24,447 reported Friday.
UNC Health reported 29 COVID-19 patients — 20 unvaccinated — with nine of them — eight unvaccinated — in the intensive care unit and four of them on ventilators, all unvaccinated. The health care system also reported 87 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Monday.
Vaccination rates in Burke County remain low, with 48% of the population of those 5 years old and older who are fully vaccinated against the virus. Those who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in that group is at 51%, according to data from NCDHHS.
The Burke County Health Department is asking people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and continue to wear a face covering in areas of potential high transmission.
The state’s COVID-19 mass-testing clinic will continue in the health department parking lot until at least March 18. The health department is located at 700 E. Parker Road, Morganton.
The testing clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and appointments are not required, with testing being on a first-come, first-served basis, the health department has said. PCR tests will be the only tests administered at the clinic, and results will be given in two business days.
Local health officials have continued to advise the public to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for quarantining and isolating because of COVID-19. That guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
- Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
- If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
- If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
- You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
- Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
- If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
- Stay home for five days.
- If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
- Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
For general questions about COVID-19, call the Burke County Health Department public information line at 828-764-9150 or visit the COVID-19 webpage at burkenc.org/COVID-19.