Hospitalizations increase in Burke due to COVID-19

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 29,580 new cases of the virus on Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 33.3%, and 4,741 people hospitalized across the state. It also reported a total of 20,108 lives in North Carolina have been lost due to the virus since it entered the state in early 2020. That’s 71 new deaths since Wednesday, when the total number was 20,037 deaths reported.

Vaccines and CDC guidance

The state says that to date, only 24% of children between 5 and 11 years old, 47% of teens 12 to 17 years old and 74% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 45% of those 5 and older are vaccinated and have received at least one booster or additional dose, according to the department.

In Burke County, 45% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose.

The population with the highest vaccination rate in Burke County is 65 years old and older, with 71% fully vaccinated and 73% who have received one dose, according to NCDHHS data.

Statewide, 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus and 74% of the population has had at least one dose, according to NCDHHS.