Hospitalizations increase in Burke due to COVID-19

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 increased on Thursday and three more schools were reported with clusters due to cases that occurred before a winter storm that sent students and teachers home for the week.
The Burke County COVID-19 dashboard, which is typically updated the evening before, reported 2,895 active cases on Thursday, up from 2,871 active cases on Wednesday. So far, 286 residents in the county have died due to the virus.
UNC Health Blue Ridge reported it had 46 COVID-19 patients – 29 unvaccinated – with four of them in the intensive care unit – three unvaccinated – on Thursday. That’s up from 39 COVID patients hospitalized on Wednesday.
The health care system also reported it had 158 patients in its COVID-19 virtual hospital on Thursday, down from 193 virtual patients.
Burke County Public Schools reported Wednesday evening clusters of COVID-19 cases at George Hildebrand, Salem and Hillcrest elementary schools. Those clusters were from testing last week before the snow storm the area experienced, according to school system officials.
Last week, numerous schools throughout Burke County reported clusters of the virus, even forcing three schools to close in the last two weeks.
The Burke County Board of Education is expected to consider its mask policy on Monday, two weeks after the majority of the board voted to return to mandatory masks in the classroom due to a sharp increase in virus cases throughout the county.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 29,580 new cases of the virus on Thursday, with a daily percent positive rate of 33.3%, and 4,741 people hospitalized across the state. It also reported a total of 20,108 lives in North Carolina have been lost due to the virus since it entered the state in early 2020. That’s 71 new deaths since Wednesday, when the total number was 20,037 deaths reported.
Vaccines and CDC guidance
The state says that to date, only 24% of children between 5 and 11 years old, 47% of teens 12 to 17 years old and 74% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In addition, 45% of those 5 and older are vaccinated and have received at least one booster or additional dose, according to the department.
In Burke County, 45% of the total population is fully vaccinated and 48% have received at least one dose.
The population with the highest vaccination rate in Burke County is 65 years old and older, with 71% fully vaccinated and 73% who have received one dose, according to NCDHHS data.
Statewide, 70% of the adult population is fully vaccinated against the virus and 74% of the population has had at least one dose, according to NCDHHS.
The Burke County Health Department said it will be following the most recent guidance provided from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Dec. 27 for quarantining and isolating. The guidance says:
If you are unvaccinated and have been exposed to COVID-19:
• Stay home for five days only if no symptoms develop. After that continue to wear a mask around others for an additional five days.
• Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure.
If you are fully vaccinated but have not received your booster and are exposed to COVID-19:
• Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
• If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.
• Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure, if possible.
• If symptoms develop, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you are fully vaccinated plus boosted and you are exposed to COVID-19:
• You do not have to quarantine but wear a mask properly for the next 10 days.
• Get a COVID-19 test five days after your last exposure date, if possible.
• If symptoms occur, you should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms your symptoms are not related to COVID-19.
If you test positive for COVID-19 regardless of your vaccination status:
• Stay home for five days.
• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after five days, you can leave your house.
• Continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.
The health department offers COVID-19 vaccines from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments can be made by calling 828-764-9150 or visit myspot.nc.gov and find locations within Burke and surrounding counties to schedule an appointment.